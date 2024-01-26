Former bridge tender breaks deal with prosecutors that would have spared her from prison

WEST PALM BEACH — A former tender charged in the death of a woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge pleaded guilty to violating her probation Monday, rupturing a deal with prosecutors that would have spared her from prison entirely.

Artissua Paulk, 44, tested positive for marijuana two months into her eight-year probation, according to court documents. Assistant State Attorney Chrichet Mixon did not agree to a second plea deal after Paulk violated the first, leaving Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer to decide her penalty.

She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for manslaughter.

Paulk pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year for the Feb. 6, 2022, death of 79-year-old Carol Wright. Wright rode her bike across the span that connects Palm Beach to downtown West Palm Beach when Paulk raised the drawbridge at the request of a passing boat. Wright fell 50 to 60 feet and landed on the span's concrete footings.

A photo of Carol Easterling Wright is displayed at a press conference near the Royal Park Bridge in downtown West Palm Beach. Wright, 79, fell to her death while walking her bike across the bridge on Feb. 6, 2022.

Paulk told the Florida Department of Transportation that she had checked the drawbridge multiple times before raising it and broadcast its opening over loudspeakers. West Palm Beach police, however, said surveillance-camera videos from the bridge and text messages that Paulk sent — and then deleted — contradicted her statements.

Carol Easterling Wright, 79, in a family provided photo on Monday, February 14, 2022. Wright, 79, fell to her death while walking her bike across the Royal Park Bridge on Feb. 6, 2022. Florida Drawbridges the company that operates the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach has agreed to pay $8.27 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Wright's family.

Paulk was fired from her bridge tender position "for violation of company Safe Operating Procedures."

Florida Drawbridges, the company that operates the Royal Park Bridge, agreed in 2022 to pay $8.27 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Wright's family. It also agreed to take steps to keep other pedestrians from falling, such as requiring tenders to be certified and auditing their performances.

Wright was a retired journalist who at one point was the business editor of the Palm Beach Daily News. An attorney representing her family said Wright was riding her bicycle from the Classic Book Shop in Palm Beach to her home just south of Belvedere Road. She made the 6-mile round trip frequently.

Remembering Carol Wright: Former staffer, who died in bridge incident, recalled as 'quintessential Shiny Sheet reporter'

During Paulk's original plea conference, Suskauer withheld adjudication on the manslaughter charge. Her probation could have been reduced to five years if she successfully completed all of its terms, which included 200 hours of community service and a letter of apology to Wright's sisters.

Wright's family attended Monday's hearing but did not speak. They will have another opportunity to do so at Paulk's sentencing hearing, which Suskauer has not yet scheduled. Paulk and her defense attorney, Jack Fleischman, are due next in court for a status check in April.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Bridge tender charged in woman's death violated probation, faces prison