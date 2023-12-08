Former Bridgewater-Raynham wrestling coach charged with indecent assault on teenager

LAKEVILLE — A former Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School wrestling coach is facing criminal charges after police say he indecently assaulted a teenager.

Fredrick Conrad, 63, of Bridgewater, pleaded not guilty Friday in Wareham District Court to three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older.

Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins said the incident occurred in October at Brick Road Wrestling Club, at 155 Millennium Circle in Lakeville, which is Conrad's place of business.

The wrestling club is a nonprofit organization that works with people 5 years of age and older on various life skills and physical activities, according to its website.

At his arraignment, a judge released Conrad on personal recognizance and ordered that he stay away and have no contact with the victim.

"The matter remains under investigation by the Lakeville Police Department," Perkins wrote in a statement. "Anyone who may have further information is asked to call Lakeville Police at 508-947-4422."

Conrad was previously the head coach of the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School varsity wrestling team. He was promoted to the role in 2012 after a hazing incident at an after-school wrestling practice prompted a criminal investigation and resulted in the previous coach being fired.

Fredrick Conrad is pictured in January 2012 when he was the head coach of the varsity wrestling team at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School.

Conrad served as an assistant at Bridgewater-Raynham before being named the head coach and, prior to that, coached four years at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton.

Conrad is due back in court on Feb. 22.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached at cshepard@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Bridgewater's Fred Conrad charged with indecent assault on teenager