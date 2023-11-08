Former Brighton teacher admits to having hundreds of images of child porn

A former Brighton High School physics teacher has admitted in federal court that he had hundreds of images of child pornography, some showing the molestation of very young children.

Earlier this month Louis Carusone, 45, of Webster, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

According to court papers, an investigation into Carusone's activities showed:

That in October 2022, while a teacher at Brighton High, he shared child pornography online via a peer-to-peer file sharing network. An undercover police officer discovered the postings and found others from Carusone.

That Carusone "surreptitiously recorded and photographed children in public, to include minor female students in his Brighton classroom, and a water park, where he recorded children in bathing suits."

That "a forensic analysis (of Carusone's devices) recovered more than 2,000 images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted children as young as 5-years-old, and children being subjected to violence and sexual abuse."

In an October 2022 interview with law enforcement Carusone said that he had a "porn issue" and had tried to stop but kept returning to it. "Carusone acknowledged knowing that child pornography is illegal and described his child pornography activity as going down a 'rabbit hole,' " according to court papers.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory for judges, Carusone faces a sentence under the plea of 78 to 97 months. His attorneys can advocate for a lesser sentence.

Carusone is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford on Feb. 24.

