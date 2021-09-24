Former Bristol teacher charged with worker’s comp fraud

A former Bristol public school teacher who claimed she was hurt while trying to break up a fight between students has been charged with illegally collecting worker’s compensation benefits, state officials said Friday.

Ann Marie Barros, 44, of Wallingford, faces charges of fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community.

In February 2019, Barros claimed injuries to her head, neck and back after she tried to break up a fight between two students, authorities said. She was placed on temporary total disability and began receiving benefits, officials said.

Recipients of such benefits are considered to have zero work capacity and must inform their employers of any improvements in their injuries. They also are required to report any income beyond the benefits provided.

Surveillance videos and documents showed that while out on workers’ compensation and collecting a total of $59,608.82, Barros was working as a real estate agent, state officials said.

Released without having to post bail, she is to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 30. The case will be prosecuted by the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in Rocky Hill.

Bristol schools spokesman Brian Burke said Barros has not worked in the district since December 2020.

