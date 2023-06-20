Former Bristol zoo car park sold to build 62 new homes

A former Bristol Zoo car park has been sold to fund the first phase of construction of a new conservation zoo.

Money from the sale of the car park, once used for zoo visitors and staff, will fund the first phase of construction of a new conservation zoo at Wild Place Project.

The brownfield site, that has been out of use since September, has been acquired by the Hill Group.

The group says it plans to build 62 homes at the site.

At the Wild Place Project, to be called Bristol Zoo Project from summer 2023, the Bristol Zoological Society is creating new visitor facilities and play areas.

Homes for new species, a conservation campus for students and scientists and facilities for the breeding of highly-threatened animals are also part of the plans.

The Bristol Zoo site is to become housing, although much of the green space will be retained

Justin Morris, chief executive of Bristol Zoological Society, said: "The sale follows Bristol City Council's decision to grant planning permission for West Car Park at the end of last year.

"As Clifton residents since 1836, we want to leave behind a legacy that we can all be proud of.

"It is great to see the progress being made on the redevelopment of this historically-important location."

An application for a judicial review on the decision was refused, which means planning permission for the site is now beyond challenge.

