Former British ambassador expects to be found guilty in contempt of court case over Alex Salmond blog posts

A former British diplomat has instructed his lawyers to begin preparations for an appeal as he believes has been found guilty of contempt of court over blog posts he published during Alex Salmond’s sexual assault trial last year.

Craig Murray, who served as the UK’s ambassador to Uzbekistan, was charged last April over articles he published online that would allegedly allow readers to learn the identity of complainants in the former First Minister’s case by means of ‘jigsaw identification’.

Mr Murray, who is expected to stand as a candidate for Action for Independence (AFI) on the Lothians list in May’s Holyrood election, is also accused of publishing material that risked causing ‘substantial prejudice’ to Mr Salmond’s trial, held in March last year, at which the former SNP leader was cleared of all 13 sex assault charges.

He faced a virtual hearing in January, where he denied any wrongdoing, and it is understood that a session for judgment will be held at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday.

In an article shared on Mr Murray’s Twitter page, sources close to Mr Murray have indicated that he was advised by court staff and his legal team that if he won the case, the judgment would simply be published.

The World Darkens a Little More: I May Have to Spend Some Time as a Political Prisoner - I suspect I should say as little as possible in the next few days. With apologies to The National, I have copied their story out from behind their firewall. https://t.co/y98TotFlIJ — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) March 22, 2021

However, it is understood that if he lost the case - and particularly if a custodial sentence was probable - then there would be a new hearing of the court, which it is believed has now been called.

If convicted, Mr Murray could face up to two years in jail and an unlimited fine. If sentenced to a year or more in jail, he will also be disqualified from standing as a Holyrood candidate.

At Mr Salmond’s trial, orders were passed which prevented the media from reporting on information that could lead to the identity of complainers - a common occurrence in hearings concerning alleged offences of a sexual nature.

An ambassador between 2002 and 2004, Mr Murray has been vocal in his belief that Mr Salmond was the victim of a conspiracy. A supporter of Scottish independence, he also stood for the position of SNP President at the party’s conference in November and received 20 per cent of votes in a three-way contest.

His defence, led by John Scott QC, argued that Murray had known the identity of all the complainants for months and had taken care not to give them away.

Writing on his blog, Mr Murray said he expects he “may have to spend some time as a political prisoner”.