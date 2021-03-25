Former British ambassador found in contempt of court over Alex Salmond blog posts

Georgina Hayes
·2 min read
Craig Murray, a former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, attended two days of Mr Salmond's trial in March 2020, sitting in the public gallery, and wrote about it on his website

A former British ambassador has been found in contempt of court after he published information during Alex Salmond’s sexual assault trial which could have identified four of the women complainants.

Craig Murray, a former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, attended two days of Mr Salmond's trial in March 2020, sitting in the public gallery, and wrote about it on his website.

At the former First Minister's trial, at which he was cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges, orders were passed which prevented the media from reporting on information that could lead to the identity of complainers - a common occurrence in hearings concerning alleged offences of a sexual nature.

Mr Murray, 62, was found to have breached this court order during a virtual hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Judge Lady Dorrian said: "The courts have concluded that having regard to the context in which the articles appeared, including the terms of the article January 18 and the tweet on January 19, that the articles of 11, 18, 19 March, 3 April and the tweet of 2 April, must be considered to constitute contempt of court, relating to material capable of identifying four different complainers.

"We therefore make a finding of contempt of court. The reasons for that will be issued in full in due course."

Murray's lawyer John Scott QC said: "Steps will be taken immediately to communicate the detail of what has been found in contempt of court.

"In anticipation, despite not having seen the opinion of the court or being aware of the court's conclusions, the respondent took down his blog page yesterday."

A further hearing for sentencing will take place on May 7 2021.

Mr Murray faces up to two years in jail and an unlimited fine.

An ambassador between 2002 and 2004, Murray has been vocal in his belief that Mr Salmond was the victim of a conspiracy. A supporter of Scottish independence, he is expected to stand as a candidate for Action for Independence (AFI) on the Lothians list in May’s Holyrood election.

However, if sentenced to a year or more in jail, he will be disqualified from standing as a candidate.

