Former Brockton RMV manager pleads guilty to learner’s permit test fraud charges

A former Brockton RMV manager pleaded guilty Thursday to accepting money for agreeing to give out passing learner’s permit test scores regardless of how well the applicants did on the test.

Mia Cox-Johnson, 43, pleaded guilty to counts of extortion and one count of conspiring to commit extortion, according to United States District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Prosecutors say Cox-Johnson, a former manager at the Brockton RMV service center, told applicants to request a paper test instead of taking the rest on a computer. Cox-Johnson would then score the paper tests.

According to Rollins, the former manager accepted $1,000 in cash from an individual in exchange for providing a passing score to the briber’s relative who had failed the test six times in their native language.

Cox-Johnson also accepted $200 in cash to pass an individual who needed to take three multiple-choice tests in order to get a commercial learner’s permit regardless of their score.

The charges of extortion carry a possible sentence of up to 20 years, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Estevao Semedo, 61, also of Brockton, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud earlier this month. He is the owner of Brockton driving school. He’s accused of paying Cox-Johnson to approve the tests.

As a result of the fraud, the RMV mailed driver’s licenses to unqualified applicants, according to the US Attorney’s office in Boston.

