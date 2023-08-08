Former Brockton RMV manager sentenced on learner’s permit test fraud charges

The former Brockton RMV manager accused of accepting money for agreeing to give out passing learner’s permit test scores was sentenced in Boston federal court Tuesday.

Mia Cox-Johnson, 44, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release after allegedly telling applicants to request a written test instead of a computerized version in order to manually correct them with passing scores, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

In 2018, the former manager allegedly accepted $1,000 in cash from an individual in exchange for providing a passing score to the briber’s relative who had failed the test six times in their native language. The next year a customer allegedly paid Cox-Johnson $200 to score three multiple-choice tests in their favor. The applicant failed one of the tests but received a passing grade from Cox-Johnson.

Cox-Johnson was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Estevao Semedo, 61, also of Brockton, was also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud in the scandal. He’s accused of paying a road test examiner at the Brockton RMV to approve driver’s license applicants who never completed or passed tests.

Cox-Johnson pleaded guilty to counts of extortion and one count of conspiring to commit extortion in March.

