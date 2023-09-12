Former Bronson coach Tony Turner files appeal in child porn case

Former Bronson assistant wrestling coach Tony Turner, 41, filed a notice of appeal on Aug. 24 after Judge Jane Beckering sentenced him to 11 years and three months in the U.S. District Court of Western Michigan on July 25.

In April, Turner entered a guilty plea to access with intent to view child pornography, a 20-year federal crime with a minimum mandatory five-year sentence.

U.S. District Court form the Western District of Michigan

Turner was a popular wrestling coach at Bronson Jr./Sr. High School for over a decade. Just a week before his arrest and release on Feb. 22, with a $25,000 recognizance bond, Turner was honored by his fellow coaches as the D4 Region 16 Assistant Coach of the Year.

After the plea, a former Bronson wrestler and at least two parents contacted Bronson Community School board members questioning why Turner was allowed to coach after a 2014 arrest for criminal sexual conduct in a case later dismissed.

On Monday, interim superintendent Kate Wall said she was unaware if any board member or the administration knew of Turner’s 2014 arrest while on the coaching staff.

Wall said of his February arrest, “As soon as we were made aware of this, the athletic director and superintendent acted accordingly.” Turner lost his coaching position. “I know (wrestling coach) Chad (Butters) immediately told him he’s not to coach anymore," she said.

In January, investigators discovered “1,935 images or videos of child pornography, including images depicting the sexual exploitation” of preteen minors, according to the indictment.

Turner, an IT employee of the Defense Logistics Agency, used his federal employer’s laptop to download those images between May and December 2021 at his home in Sherwood Township, the government said.

Defense attorney Kurt J. Richardson Jr. informed the court that Turner had only one prior conviction at age 20, had been depressed at the time of the downloads, and did not commit any other offenses in the almost year and a half from the time of the laptop seizure waiting to be prosecuted.

A therapist that Turner began seeing after his February 2023 informed the court Turner “has not nor ever has been a threat to children or anyone else.”

As part of his prison sentence, Turner must undergo counseling and treatment.

The court also ordered Turner placed on five years of supervision once he is released.

A $42,000 restitution order was entered, $3,000 to each of 14 minor child plaintiffs in several class action lawsuits. Each was a victim identified in the pornography on the laptop.

As with most child sexually abusive material cases, much of the federal court file was sealed.

The grounds for Turner’s appeal won’t be known until it is filed with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

--Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Former Bronson coach Tony Turner files appeal in child porn case