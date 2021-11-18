Former Bronx pastor from Yonkers pleads guilty to manslaughter in estranged wife's death

A former Bronx pastor who lives in Yonkers pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2019 death of his estranged wife.

Victor Mateo, 65, whose last known address was 4 Eastman Place in Yonkers, was accused of running over his estranged wife, Noelia Mateo, 58, with a car and then stabbing her with a machete in front of her two grandchildren.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, Mateo, a former pastor at the Christian Congregation The Redeemer Church in the Bronx, parked his vehicle near Noelia Mateo's home on Ellsworth Avenue in Throgs Neck on the morning of Oct. 3, 2019.

As Noelia Mateo left her home to drive her grandchildren to school, Victor Mateo struck her with his vehicle, Clark said. Noelia Mateo hid underneath her car, and Victor Mateo then got into that vehicle and ran her over with it, Clark said.

Victor Mateo then hacked Noelia Mateo with a machete and fled the scene in her car, Clark said.

Gruesome death: Bronx pastor from Yonkers charged in estranged wife's killing

Hate crime: White man sentenced for stabbing Black teenager

Conductor assaulted: Bronx woman charged in Metro_north train attack

The entire attack was witnessed by Noelia Mateo's grandchildren, who were 11 and 9 years old at the time. Clark said bystanders also witnessed the attack. He was arrested on Oct. 10, 2019 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

"The victim's grandchildren not only had to deal with the loss of their grandmother, but also with immense trauma after witnessing such cruel events," Clark said.

Noelia Mateo was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

Victor Mateo pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter, a felony, before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Margaret Clancy. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5, with a recommended sentence of 23 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. The judge also is expected to issue final orders of protection for the two grandchildren at that time.

Mateo's attorney did not return attempts to obtain comment.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ex-Bronx pastor pleads guilty in death of estranged wife