Former Brookline elementary school teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of a student

A former Brookline elementary school teacher is charged with allegedly raping a student between 2016 and 2018, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney.

36-year-old Larry Chen of Newton was arrested Monday night on a warrant for crimes of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child under 16, and indecent assault and batter on a person under 14.

Chen was 31 years old at the time and was the victim’s social studies teacher at the Heath Elementary School. The victim stated she was sexually assaulted for two school years, the first incident beginning in 6th grade and lasting until the end of 7th grade.

The majority of the alleged crimes are believed to have happened in a classroom. The victim was 12 years old when the first assault occurred.

Chen was employed by Brookline Public Schools from September, 2013 through his resignation in 2018. Brookline Public Schools say they will release a statement shortly.

Chen also owns an active tutoring business, School beyond School LLC.

On March 10, 2022, the Brookline Police received a report containing allegations of the sexual assaults and an investigation was immediately launched. A SAIN interview was conducted yesterday, April 11, with the victim and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. The information given in that interview led to Chen’s arrest.

He will be arraigned later this afternoon in Brookline District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

