Former Brookline town employee facing larceny charges after allegedly misusing public funds

A former Brookline town employee is facing charges after allegedly purchasing automotive supplies for his own use with town funds.

Allan McIntosh, 60, of Natick is facing larceny over $1200 by false pretense charges after he was arrested by police last Friday, March 3, following an extensive investigation.

Members of the Brookline Department of Public Works personnel were made aware that McIntosh had used the town’s purchase order to acquire numerous items from an auto store in Framingham on February 3.

McIntosh had been an employee with the DPW for 9 years before leaving the role on December 4. The Natick native had been placed on administrative leave for an unrelated policy violation.

“This is a deeply disappointing violation of our community’s trust,” Town Administrator Chas Carey said. “I would like to thank Commissioner Gallentine and the DPW team for their immediate action upon learning of this matter, as well as the Brookline Police Department for its thorough investigation. We are committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

Brookline is reviewing its protocol and processes regarding purchase orders to identify suspicious account activity between billing cycles in the future.

McIntosh is due back in court on April 19.

