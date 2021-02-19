Former Brooksville mayor faces child pornography charges

Former Brooksville mayor Kevin Hohn was arrested Friday after Homeland Security officers found more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer, according to the U.S. State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The arrest was made after a search of Hohn’s home, according to investigators. In addition to the images, the search revealed that Hohn, 65, secretly captured pornographic images of children in his own home, the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Hohn has been charged with possession and distribution of images depicting the sexual abuse of children, the State Attorney’s Office said. The charge carries a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if Hohn is convicted.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest, according to the release.

Federal investigators were first alerted to Hohn’s activity when they said an IP address tied to his home were linked to distributing pornographic images and videos of children in September and again in December, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Hohn is the former mayor and city county member of Brooksville, and a former special agent with the U.S. Treasury Department. He also ran for a county commission seat in Hernando County last year but lost.

An online biography for Hohn said he moved to Brooksville with his wife in 2006 and worked with children as a coach for the “First Tee of Brooksville” — an after-school program that teaches students how to play golf.