Former Brooksville mayor sentenced to 15 years for making child pornography

Former Brooksville Mayor Kevin Hohn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of child pornography production.

Hohn, 66, secretly recorded videos of two underage girls while they were naked inside his home, U.S. District Judge Charlene Honeywell said in court.

The videos were discovered by Homeland Security officers during a search last year that turned up 100,000 images and 1,000 videos of child pornography on Hohn’s computer, according to a plea deal in the case. Forty of the videos and hundreds of images were created by the former mayor.

The videos Hohn made show two girls changing clothes, sleeping and engaging in individual sex acts, the plea deal says. The videos were created between 2016 and 2020. Hohn kept them on his computer and did not distribute them.

The videos were recorded using a “home surveillance USB charger,” essentially a covert camera, the plea deal said. The girls did not know they were being recorded.

Hohn was elected to the Brooksville City Council in 2011 and the council selected him as mayor in 2014. He ran for a Hernando County Commission seat in 2020 but lost. At Tuesday’s hearing, Hohn’s attorneys said he was a retired federal investigator with the Internal Revenue Service and served in the U.S. Navy.

His attorneys argued Tuesday for a five-year sentence with supervision upon release, saying any longer would amount to a life sentence given Hohn’s age.

Still, Honeywell said, despite Hohn’s otherwise-clean record and service with the federal government, the 15-year sentence was necessary to deter future offenders. The maximum sentence was 30 years.

“Sentencing is the hardest job I have,” the judge said. “It’s doubly hard when I sentence individuals who lived lives that were otherwise clean.”