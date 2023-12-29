Former Broward mayor’s daughter who was his campaign treasurer faces federal charges

One of former Broward Mayor Dale Holness’ daughters is charged with fraudulently handling her father’s 2020 re-election campaign and falsely obtaining emergency federal benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic crises, according to a federal charging document.

Richelle Holness was her father’s campaign treasurer from April 2019 through October 2020, when he was running unopposed for his seat on the Broward County Commission. Dale Holness was chosen by his fellow commissioners to serve as county mayor for a one-year term that ran through 2020.

Federal prosecutors accused his daughter of misusing campaign funds by issuing checks for campaign consulting and other expenses and having the checks’ recipients send the money back to her. While she used the money for “liquor, fast food, airline tickets and clothing,” she filed expense reports showing the money was used for legitimate campaign costs.

Some of the money was used to pay the rent for her father’s real estate business, according to the charging document.

In 2020, Holness’ daughter claimed to be unemployed so she could collect emergency benefits, according to the document. The amount she is accused of receiving was not included.

She is scheduled to appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 10 to address the allegations.

No attorney was listed for Richelle Holness.

Another daughter of Holness, Damara, was sentenced to a 20-month prison term in January 2022. She was released in May, according to prison records.

Damara Holness pleaded guilty to lying on a COVID-19 loan application to get $300,000 during the pandemic.

Dale Holness was the face of the county during the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in Florida, making the case for restrictions that were deemed medically necessary at the time but became less and less popular over time.

He lost a hard-fought 2021 congressional race to fill the vacancy left by the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. The winner of that special election, U.S. Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick, defeated Holness by five votes out of more than 49,000 cast.

Cherfilus-McCormick won a little over 65 percent of the vote in their rematch the following year.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457.