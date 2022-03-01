Former Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force leader going to trial on theft by swindle charges

Mar. 1—OLIVIA

— A jury trial is scheduled next week for the former commander of the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force on felony charges of theft by swindle.

The trial in the case against Jeffrey Michael Morris, 41, of

Hutchinson

, is scheduled in Renville County District Court here on March 7-11.

Morris pleaded not guilty in November 2020 to two felony counts of theft by swindle and a gross misdemeanor charge of misconduct by a public officer.

The felony charges filed in October of 2020 accuse Morris of falsely reporting hours he worked while employed by

Renville County

as a Renville County deputy and serving as commander of the Drug Task Force, of which the county is a member. The gross misdemeanor charge accuses him of knowingly submitting false records as a public officer.

The first theft by swindle charge alleges that Morris received $7,054.01 in salary and benefits based on time cards in which he claimed to have worked 214 hours, but actually worked 47 hours. The hours were listed on time cards he submitted, or had a co-worker complete for him, during the time from Aug. 16, 2019, to Jan. 27, 2020.

The second theft by swindle charge alleges that he received $1,384.96 in salary and benefits based on time cards in which he claimed to have worked 42 hours, but actually worked eight hours. He was receiving a base salary of $32.38 per hour and $10.90 in benefits per hour during the time frame of Feb. 10, 2020, to March 2, 2020, when the claims were submitted for these hours, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint charges that Morris was advised during a performance review in July 2019 that he was expected to record the hours he actually worked on time cards. At the request of Renville County, an officer with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office began an investigation that led to the charges.

The complaint alleges incidents when Morris allegedly performed other activities but claimed work time. In one, he told members of his team that he could not attend a planning meeting for or participate in the execution of a search warrant in Lamberton on March 2, 2020.

He told them he had to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Franklin on that date. The complaint alleges that Morris had been informed on March 1 that the Franklin warrant had not been issued. The officer who had sought it was not working on March 2 and no search warrant was executed.

In another alleged incident, Morris is accused of submitting time for work on Nov. 20, 2019, when he was on the road to South Dakota one day ahead of scheduled time off for a hunting trip.

In another incident, he is alleged to have traveled to New Ulm on Nov. 27, 2019, to bring meat for processing and submitted time for an eight-hour day.

The investigator used data from a cell phone issued to Morris for work, the laptop computer he used, and electronics for his squad car.

The complaint alleges that a review of the electronic devices used by Morris indicated that he was not performing work duties for submitted hours while at home. During those times there were no records accessed or created on his work laptop, but time was spent on Facebook and a dating service.

The complaint also alleges there were no electronic records to show work with confidential informants or requests for search warrants during the investigated times.

The defendant was released on his own personal recognizance following the November 2020 court appearance.

The case is being prosecuted by Anna Gusaas, assistant McLeod County attorney.