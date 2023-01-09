Former New Brunswick man given five consecutive life sentences for Missouri murders

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - A former New Brunswick man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others during a two-day span in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences.

Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Mountjoy, who presided over Perez's trial and found him guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault.

The case drew national attention when days after Perez was charged with the killings, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a scathing news release criticizing Middlesex County authorities for not holding Perez in jail in December 2017 when he was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including assault, aggravated assault and child abuse.

ICE said it had asked that Perez be held in jail while it started deportation proceedings against him since he is originally from Mexico and was in the country illegally.

According to its website, Middlesex County had a policy of declining requests by ICE to detain some inmates, if those people have not been convicted of certain serious offenses.

Perez came to Springfield from New Jersey not long before the killings.

Perez's attorney said Friday that although Perez was born in Mexico his family moved to the United States when he was 18 months old.

Court documents say the case started when Perez was kicked out of a home in the 900 block of East Locust Street. Police say Perez returned to the home early on Nov. 1, 2018 and opened fire on his ex-roommates, killing Steven Marler and Aaron "Joshua" Hampton and injuring two others.

The next day, police say, Perez killed Sabrina Starr, a 21-year-old woman who had provided him with the gun he used in the other two killings.

Greene County Prosecutors initially announced they would seek the death penalty before later changing course. Life in prison without the possibility of parole is the only other punishment for a first-degree murder conviction in Missouri.

Friday's hearing centered around whether the sentences should be imposed concurrently or consecutively and how much prison time Perez should get for the non-fatal shootings.

Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Phil Fuhrman argued Perez should not get any breaks.

"Mr. Perez is dangerous, he is violent and he is deserving of the maximum sentence," Fuhrman said.

Judge Mountjoy said he was "struck by the magnitude of the violence" in this case in choosing to run the sentences consecutive to one another.

"The magnitude speaks to requiring the most severe sentence that the law would structure," Mountjoy said.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Former New Brunswick man given five consecutive life sentences for Missouri murders