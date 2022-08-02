Former Buckeye police officer indicted on felony charges after illegally accessing people's personal information, department says

A former Buckeye police officer faces felony charges for using law enforcement databases to illegally access the personal information of multiple people, including previous girlfriends and colleagues, according to officials.

The Buckeye Police Department began an internal investigation into Charles Cosgrove, 38, in May after a supervisor raised concerns of potential misconduct, the department announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Cosgrove — who worked for the department for 10 years — resigned on June 9 as the internal investigation was ongoing, the news release said.

A criminal investigation was launched several days later, and Buckeye police discovered Cosgrove had unlawfully accessed the personal information and criminal histories of multiple people, the news release said. It's unclear exactly how many people were involved.

Cosgrove later identified "many of the female victims" as previous girlfriends and people he dated, friends and people he encountered on the job, according to a probable cause statement police submitted to the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Cosgrove said he knew several of them were current police officers in Arizona or current or former city of Buckeye employees, the document states.

It's unclear when Cosgrove may have accessed the information or if authorities know whether it occurred more than once. The probable cause statement lists the offense date as April 22.

On July 21, Buckeye police submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review of criminal charges. Cosgrove was indicted a few days later on 21 counts of perjury and five counts of unauthorized access of criminal history, according to the news release.

He was arrested on Monday and ultimately released on his own recognizance, court documents state.

“The Buckeye Police Department takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” Sanders said, adding that the department has since implemented quarterly audits to ensure its officers were accessing sensitive information for criminal justice purposes only.

"We take pride in serving with integrity and respect," Sanders continued. "Any officer who violates the community’s trust will be held accountable.”

