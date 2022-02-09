Former Buffalo police Captain Jeff Rinaldo on next steps in the investigation of a shooting at McKinley High School

Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara last weekend at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a police arrest report. The alleged victim told Las Vegas police he fell unconscious on the floor, where police said video showed him being punched, kicked and stomped on by three people who accompanied Kamara at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino. “At no point during this attack did (the man) hit, punch or push Kamara or any of his associates,” said the police report made public Tuesday.