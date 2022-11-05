Former Bulls guard Ben Gordon charged for allegedly hitting security guards during disturbance

CHICAGO — A former Chicago Bulls player was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly punching a security guard in the face and throwing another to the ground when they tried to escort him from a McDonalds, officials said.

Ben Gordon, 39, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact.

Police said shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North Clark Street for a call of a disturbance at a business. A man was being escorted out of the business when he struck a 29-year-old man in the face and threw him to the ground. He also pushed another man, 21, to the ground, police said.

Both men refused medical help.

Weeks ago, Gordon was arrested was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday when he allegedly struck his child, sources said.

Gordon also spoke about his struggles with mental illness in a report.

Gordon was arrested at the scene, police said.