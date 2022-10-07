Former bus driver rises through the ranks to become sole MARTA CEO finalist

A man who started his career as a bus driver has now made his way all the way to the top.

The MARTA Board of Directors has named Collie Greenwood, the current Deputy General Manager of Operations for MARTA, as their sole finalist for the next General Manager and CEO.

Over a 30-year career, Greenwood has served as the Chief Service Officer for the Toronto Transit Commission, which is the third largest transit system in North America. He joined MARTA in 2019 as the Chief of Bus Operations and Urban Planning. In 2021, he was named the Deputy General Manager of Operations.

In his current position, Greenwood oversees al bus and rail operations and spearheads projects to improve customer experience, including the largest in MARTA history: purchasing new railcars and adding electric buses.

He has been serving as interim General Manager and CEO since January.

“Since arriving at MARTA, Collie has shown a tremendous knowledge of transit and capacity for leadership and innovation, while always keeping the customer front and center,” said MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott. “His rapid promotion to second-in-command demonstrated his ability to do the job well, and his steady, skilled leadership this year has further demonstrated that he is the best person to lead us as we navigate a post-pandemic world and embark on an historic enhancement and expansion program.”

State law requires a 14-day waiting period until the Board of Directors can vote to officially offer Greenwood the job.

