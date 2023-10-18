Former Butler school board member jailed for allegedly contacting teen victim

A former Butler school board member charged with sexual assault has been taken into custody for violating the terms of his bond.

Bill Halle was detained this morning when he reported to his probation officer, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told Channel 11. He was placed in jail after violating the terms of his sentence by contacting the victim.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Butler school board member being investigated in connection to alleged sexual relationship with teen

At the end of May, police criminally charged Halle for sex crimes. They said he assaulted a teenage girl he employed and counseled.

Police said they found sexually explicit texts and the girl admitted to having sex with Halle. She worked at the cafe and youth Net Outreach center Halle ran. According to court documents, the girl admitted to having sex with Halle.

Halle resigned from the school board shortly after the allegations surfaced.

In June, officials said he violated the terms of his bond by accessing social media. He was sentenced to six months in the Butler County Jail but was immediately paroled as long as he complied with the Sexual Violence Protection Order, Channel 11 news partner Butler Radio reports.

Now, the DA’s office is also looking into having his bond revoked, Goldinger told us.

