Former Butler school board member charged with sexual assault

A former Butler school board member has been charged with sexual assault in connection to a relationship he allegedly had with a teenage girl.

Bill Halle is charged with four felonies after an investigation into the alleged relationship.

Court documents said the alleged victim, who is 17, was an employee of Halle’s at an outreach center in Butler.

On April 27, police were called to an area near the victim’s home after a concerned citizen reported that Halle and the victim were sitting on a street curb being intimate.

Investigation showed messages between Halle and the victim that were sexual in nature.

Police discovered multiple text messages that described various sexual acts. In one text message, police said Halle admitted he “crossed the line.”

Halle is charged with sexual assault by an employee of a non-profit association, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility and criminal solicitation.

