Former Butler Twp. sergeant found guilty of assaulting woman during arrest at McDonald’s

A now-retired Butler Township police sergeant has been found guilty of assault.

A judge found former sergeant Todd Stanley guilty of assaulting Laticka Hancock during an arrest at a local McDonald’s earlier this year.

Stanley’s trial started in Vandalia Municipal Court Thursday with opening statements and with witnesses from prosecutors, including the woman Stanley was caught on video punching. Stanley is facing a misdemeanor assault stemming.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was back in court Friday morning where, after the prosecution officially rested their case, Stanley’s lawyer moved for an immediate acquittal. The visiting judge handling the case denied that request.

The defense went on to present their side of the case, bringing both Stanley and an assistant manager from the McDonald’s where the incident happened.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Stanley responded to the fast-food chain on York Commons Blvd after employees called asking to get a woman, Hancock, trespassed from the building. She had gotten into a reported argument with an employee over cheese on a hamburger.

Officers said Hancock repeatedly ignored their request for her name and date of birth to properly fill out the trespass notice.

When Stanley went to get his trespass notice form, Zellars told her she was being placed under arrest for failing to identify herself. The officers claimed Hancock resisted arrest and in the struggle to handcuff her, Stanley punched her two or three times in the head and face. Videos posted to social media provided another look at the punches being delivered.

Hancock took the stand Thursday and told the court she felt scared for her life.

“I was scared because I never had that kind of interaction with cops,” Hancock said.

Stanley was put on administrative leave after the incident. We learned in court Friday that the sergeant retired May 1.

