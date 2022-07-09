Former Butler women's basketball coach returns to NLCS as Oolitic assistant principal

Butler Bulldogs head coach Kurt Godlevske yells to a player Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Butler Bulldogs, 86-63.

BEDFORD — North Lawrence Community Schools added to its administrative staff over the summer, with the additions of a new assistant superintendent, director of public outreach for the corporation, as well as the return of former Butler University women’s basketball coach and 2018 Big East Conference Coach of the Year Kurt Godlevske to NLCS.

Godlevske, who coached at Butler for eight years, was hired as the new assistant principal at the Oolitic campus.

Prior to joining Butler, Godlevske was an administrator for NLCS, as well as the head girls' basketball coach at Bedford North Lawrence High School for seven years, coaching the team to a state championship in 2013.

Chris Tanner is the new assistant superintendent for NLCS.

Chris Tanner

According to a media release from the district, Tanner has more than 25 years of administrative experience, most recently the assistant superintendent for South Dearborn Community Schools for four years.

Tanner’s key roles will be to oversee human resources and the hiring of new employees, overseeing transportation and maintenance as well as collaborating with the business office and curriculum department.

The district also added Karin DuBois as its new director of school and public outreach.

Karin DuBois

DuBois has over 20 years of experience as a teacher and assistant principal for other districts, NLCS wrote in a press release. DuBois will be responsible for facilitating outreach events, grants administration and helping NLCS students and staff receive public recognition for their efforts.

In other business

At Thursday's meeting, the board approved updated textbook adoption and fees for the upcoming school year. A full list of the changes is available on the NLCS website, attached to the agenda for the July 7 meeting.

The board also approved updates to the North Lawrence Career Center handbook, written by NLCC Director Amy Redman, including updating dates and procedures within the building. A full list of highlighted changes is also available on the NLCS website attached to the agenda for the meeting.

Personnel

New hires

Kurt Godlevske - Oolitic School Assistant Principal, effective 2022-23 Academic School Year 2.

Sydney Barnhart - Social Worker, effective 2022-23 Academic School Year

Tina Harris - BNL Science, effective 2022-23 Academic School Year

Tammy Spradlin - NLCS Elementary Teacher, effective 2022-2023 Academic School

Transfers

Heather Harrell - from Health Aide position at Oolitic to Librarian, effective 2022-23 Academic School Year

Extra-Curricular

Cody East - BNL Boys Tennis

Resignation

Autumn Daugherty - Resigning as Needmore 3rd Grade Teacher, Effective June 29, 2022

Shelley Brim - Resigning as BNL Instructional Aide, effective June 18, 2022.

Joe Hill - Resigning as NLCS Maintenance/Mechanic, effective July 8, 2022.

Michael Tillett - Resigning as BMS Instructional Aide, effective June 21, 2022. E.

Retirement

Kenny Thralls, Retiring as NLCS Custodian after 10 years of service, effective July 8, 2022.

Terminations

Kristen Reuter - Terminated as NLCS Administrative Assistant, effective June 30, 2022.

