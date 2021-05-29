Former Byron golf course controller sentenced to prison

May 29—The former controller for Somerby Golf Course in Byron charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from the club was sentenced Friday afternoon to less than 4 years in state prison.

Gordon Craig Perkins, 64, pleaded guilty in April to four counts of theft by swindle. He was sentenced Friday afternoon in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Joseph Chase to 45 months in state prison. Minnesota sentencing guidelines say two-thirds of a prison sentence must be served in custody while the remaining third may be served on supervision.

In handing down the sentence, Chase told Perkins that after his prison sentence he would have another chance to become the man he wanted to be.

Perkins worked as controller for the golf course from December 2011 until he was fired in August 2019. As controller, Perkins "handled all the money, expenses and bills," the complaint reads.

In January 2020, Perkins was charged with seven counts of theft by swindle, seven counts of theft-divert corporate property and one count of issuance of dishonored check. All 15 charges are felonies. Perkins pleaded guilty on Sept. 23, 2020, to five counts, but withdrew his guilty plea after Chase said he would not hand down the recommended sentence.

Prosecutors filed an amended criminal complaint in March 2021 charging Perkins with four counts of theft by swindle and one count of issuing a dishonored check. The dishonored check charge was dismissed Friday.

Perkins is charged with using thousands of dollars of the golf course's money for personal use on things like groceries, HVAC services, appliances, auto repair work, dental bills, medical bills at the Mayo Clinic, accounting and legal fees, local nail salons, many restaurants, time shares, air travel, hotels, car rentals, and monthly mobile phone services, according to the criminal complaint.

In court Friday afternoon, Perkins repeatedly said he was "very embarrassed" for what he did.

"I wish I could turn back the hands of time, but I can't," Perkins said. "I know I hurt a lot of people. I'm very embarrassed."

Perkins' attorney, Brandon V. Lawhead, filed a motion for a departure on the presumed prison sentenced. He argued that if incarcerated, Perkins would be unable to make restitution payments and also mentioned the possibility of work-release.

"How can we have this man continue to work yet still have accountability," Lawhead said.

Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney James Haase asked the court to sentence Perkins to prison, citing a seven-year breach of trust as well as the "sheer volume" and "sheer audacity" of the charges.

"At some point, saying I'm sorry is just not enough," Haase said, adding there was little likelihood that Perkins would be able to make any sort of meaningful restitution payments.

Chase said early on in the hearing Friday that he would likely order the restitution to conform with the civil settlement, but left the restitution order open to allow attorneys to clarify whether a payment to Somerby was included in the civil settlement.

Lawhead told the court a civil settlement had been reached between Perkins and Federal Insurance and Somerby Golf Course for $375,000. The plea agreement presented to the court in April outlined restitution in the amount of $473,186.37 to Federal Insurance Company and $25,000 to Somerby Golf Club.