Former Caddo commissioner sentenced to more than 3 years for defrauding feeding program

Former Caddo Parish commissioner Lynn Cawthorne was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years of probation post-release Wednesday in Federal Court for his role in defrauding the government of an amount investigators estimated to be $987,019.72.

Cawthorne and his sister Belena C. Turner pled guilty to the charges last November, a few days before they were set to stand trial.

Cawthorne had been charged with wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Turner received the same sentence as her brother. She had been charged with wire fraud.

Turner will be required to pay more than $800,000 in restitution. Cawthorne is required to pay more than $200,000.

The brother-sister duo were accused of misappropriating federal grants from 2011 to 2015 intended for feeding impoverished students during the summer.

At the sentencing hearing, FBI special agent Matthew Robert Johnson said only five percent of funds Cawthorne and Turner received were used correctly.

Presiding judge Elizabeth E. Foote said Turner and Cawthorne “funneled money into their personal accounts” for years.

The two each must surrender to the Department of Corrections by May 2, 2022, before 2 p.m.

