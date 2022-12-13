Former Cal Fire division chief facing multiple criminal charges related to steroids

A former Cal Fire division chief faces multiple charges in Nevada related to allegations he and another man illegally possessed anabolic steroids for the purpose of selling the drugs.

Earlier this month the Reno Journal-Gazette reported Mark Lawson, a longtime Cal Fire division chief in Merced County, has resigned from his job as the newly-hired fire chief in Sparks, Nevada after city officials there said they were informed of criminal charges against him.

This week, the Journal-Gazette reported Lawson faces four felony charges and co-defendant Lance Forrester faces two in a criminal complaint filed by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Those charges include 1). Conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, 2). Possession of a controlled substance (Lawson faces two counts of this; Forrester one), and 3). sale of a controlled substance.

Counts 2 and 4 say that on or about Aug. 26, 2021, Lawson possessed 34.6 grams of anabolic steroids and on or about July 28, 2021, Forrester possessed 45 grams. Counts 5 and 6 say that over a period of months, they possessed the steroids “for the purpose of sale.” The steroids are considered Schedule III controlled substances, the Journal-Gazette reported.

Schedule III means the substances have a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.

Count 3 says that on or about Aug. 26, 2021, Lawson was in possession of 0.89 grams of modafinil.

Modafinil is a central nervous stimulant that is used by some militaries around the world as an alternative to amphetamines. It is considered a eurogenic drug (wakefulness promoting) and is a Schedule IV controlled substance in the United States, meaning it has a low potential for abuse and low risk of dependence, the Journal-Gazette reported.

Lawson was hired by the City of Sparks on Nov. 28 after a 30-plus year career in the fire service, including serving as assistant chief/division chief of operations for the Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit.

He resigned Dec, 5 after meeting with Neil Krutz, the Sparks city manager. The fire chief’s job paid, $200,000 plus benefits.