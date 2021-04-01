Former California cop leads GOP dream of Newsom recall

  • Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, poses with a banner before recording a radio program at the KABC radio station studio in Culver City, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, records a radio program at the KABC radio station studio in Culver City, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, poses with his service dog Bailey after recording a radio program at the KABC radio station in Culver City, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, pauses for a picture at the KABC radio station studio in Culver City, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, poses with his service dog Bailey after recording a radio program at the KABC radio station in Culver City, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
1 / 5

California Recall Organizer

Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, poses with a banner before recording a radio program at the KABC radio station studio in Culver City, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Orrin Heatlie was recovering from a back procedure and browsing social media in 2019 when he found a video of California Gov. Gavin Newsom instructing immigrants in the country illegally not to open their doors to law enforcement unless officers had a warrant.

The 52-year-old retired county sheriff's sergeant was incensed, believing Newsom's message was an insult to his profession. It was an unsurprising reaction for a Republican who built a 25-year career in law enforcement.

What Heatlie did next would eventually slingshot the political neophyte to the center of California's political world: He started researching a recall campaign. Twenty-one months later, 2.1 million signatures have been gathered and it's now a near certainty that Californians will choose later this year whether to remove Newsom from office.

Heatlie said his police background gave him the organizational skills to pull off what would be only the second recall election for a governor in state history.

“It wasn’t launched on a wing and a prayer,” Heatlie said during a recent interview with The Associated Press from his home in the Northern California city of Folsom.

He started by joining an existing effort to recall Newsom. He described it as a “training mission" that allowed him to make contacts with people who ultimately would turn into his political operation when he formed his own recall effort.

For months he's been working 12-plus hour days in a silver Airstream camper in his driveway, coordinating volunteers and taking calls. He jokes his family banished him from the house because they were sick of hearing about the recall.

Heatlie lives with his wife and two children — an 18-year-old daughter he describes as a “lovely little socialist" and a 17-year-old son who is more centrist. The children's politics lead to lively family discussions but Heatlie thinks they respect his activism.

“I’m participating in something that is monumental and historic, and it’s something that, you know, this country was founded on,” he said. “We’re bringing government back to represent the people."

For an amateur political organizer to get a recall on the ballot is remarkable. While recall efforts are common, the only one to get on the ballot was in 2003 when voters replaced Democrat Gray Davis with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the state's last Republican governor. In recent months, Heatlie's effort has drawn donations and support from national Republicans including Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich.

California is more Democratic and diverse now and booting Newsom from office remains an uphill climb. A Public Policy Institute of California poll released Tuesday found only 40% support removing the first-term Democrat.

Stephanie Suela, the Sacramento County coordinator for the recall, said Heatlie's effort succeeded where others failed because he had an eye for talent and created a supportive environment for his volunteers. He had a strong command of the operation and was able to “process 15 things at once,” she said.

“Orrin is really good-hearted when people are in need," she said, recalling how he organized a GoFundMe account to help a volunteer repair her truck and bought a new computer monitor for another.

Both worked on the recall effort led by Erin Cruz, an unsuccessful candidate for U.S. House and Senate. Heatlie joined Cruz's group after seeing Newsom's immigration video and was made moderator of a Facebook group, using it to make contacts and assess the operation's flaws.

“I started to use her campaign as a live-fire training drill or a live-fire lesson, the term we use in law enforcement. Just basically a training mission to learn everything I could about the recall process,” he said.

Cruz's campaign fizzled with fewer than 300,000 valid signatures, and Heatlie filed his recall paperwork soon after in February 2020 and formed the California Patriot Coalition.

As a police sergeant, he was adept at managing people and supervising operations. And as a member of the Yolo County Sheriff Department’s crisis negotiating team, he had experience in convincing people to do things.

He reached out to veterans of the 2003 recall and eventually recruited 58 county coordinators, 27 regional leaders and more than 150 social media managers.

Republicans had many grievances against Newsom, including his moratorium on the death penalty and power shutoffs related to wildfires. But it took the pandemic and an infamous decision by Newsom to dine out with lobbyists — maskless — at a fancy restaurant while telling Californians to stay home to generate the necessary recall signatures.

Organizers submitted 55,000 signatures to the Secretary of State's office between June and November. By December, after Newsom's dinner came to light, that jumped to nearly 500,000. More kept pouring in.

Newsom ignored the effort until early March, and then came out swinging. He highlighted a Facebook post Heatlie wrote in 2019 that said “Microchip all illegal immigrants. It works! Just ask Animal control!" It was posted the same day as Newsom's social media video that sparked Heatlie's anger, according to a screenshot of the post from Capital Public Radio.

Heatlie said it was hyperbole meant to generate discussion and that he does not support forced microchipping of anyone. Facebook disabled Heatlie’s account; he said he doesn’t know why.

Beyond Heatlie, Newsom paints the effort as led by Trump-loving extremists and white supremacists, language that could boost his support with Democrats but further anger recall supporters. The group saw a jump in people downloading the petition after California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks in January called the effort a “coup" and likened it to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, Heatlie said.

Heatlie said he does not support the Proud Boys, a far-right, anti-immigrant men's group that has engaged in violent clashes at political rallies, or the QAnon conspiracy theory that believes former President Donald Trump was fighting a “deep state" and child sex trafficking ring affiliated with prominent Democrats. But he does not turn away participants based on their personal affiliations.

He said he looked into QAnon so he could understand what people were talking about and determined it was a “ridiculous premise” whose followers have been “duped.”

“We don’t ask people their affiliations, we don’t vet their background or anything like that. They have a First Amendment right to petition the government,” he said.

He's skeptical that President Joe Biden rightfully won the election, citing a debunked theory about rigged voting machines. But he's glad Trump hasn't spoken about the recall, saying it would be a distraction.

Now that the signature gathering is over, Heatlie isn't sure what's next for his group. He doesn't envision the group endorsing a candidate to replace Newsom, but he hopes they'll continue bringing grassroots energy to other races and initiatives.

“We will continue to have an influence over California," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Recall seeks to oust Calif.'s Democratic governor

    With 2.1 million signatures submitted to California election officials, it’s now a near certainty that voters will be asked whether to remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office later this year. (March 31)

  • Column: Newsom's recall strategy could cost Democrats the state. Here's a better idea

    By putting a Democrat on the ballot to succeed Newsom if he's recalled, the party could help insure it holds onto the governorship.

  • In California, Costly Spectacle Looms in Bid to Oust Newsom

    (Bloomberg) -- The effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom is shaping up to be an expensive national spectacle as unlimited fund-raising and partisan interests converge in the most populous U.S. state.On one side are the state Republican party and tycoons including investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who are seeking to remove the ambitious Democrat amid anger over the pandemic and strict business shutdowns. Newsom comes armed with a stash of wealthy contributors and backing from prominent progressive figures such as Stacey Abrams and Elizabeth Warren.The battle to oust Newsom more than halfway through his first term marks a dramatic turn from a year ago, when the governor enjoyed national recognition for his coronavirus response. In a state where ballot measures routinely shatter records as companies dish out millions of dollars to sway voters -- almost $700 million in 2020 alone -- a recall election in an era of hyper-partisan politics and social-media scrutiny promises to be especially costly.“With no fund-raising limits, we could see a hundred million dollars or more being spent on each side of the recall with multiple serious candidates,” said Rose Kapolczynski, a consultant who worked for Newsom’s main Democratic rival, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, in 2018.An election is not yet certain, but appears likely based on the number of signatures gathered in support of a recall. If enough are verified, voters will face two questions: Should Newsom be removed, and if so, who should replace him. There’s no cap on how much the governor and recall proponents can raise on the first part, while candidates running for the job are subject to limits. The election would likely come in November, according to California Target Book, which tracks state politics.It would be the first gubernatorial recall since 2003, in which Gray Davis was removed and replaced by Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, in a bizarre campaign that featured more than 130 candidates, including a porn star and a bounty hunter. And that was before Twitter and TikTok.“This is going to be an ongoing circus,” said Anne Hyde Dunsmore, a campaign manager behind the recall.The recall campaign’s momentum grew after a maskless Newsom attended a swank Napa Valley dinner party for a lobbyist friend in November while his administration told residents to eschew large holiday gatherings. It accelerated as California’s virus outbreak intensified through the winter and spurred new lockdowns.While Newsom’s approval ratings have faltered since last year, he’s still running ahead: if the election were held today, 56% of likely voters in the heavily Democratic state said they oppose the recall, according to the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California poll released Tuesday. His job approval rating stood at 53%, about the same from a January survey.Why California’s Governor Faces Possible Recall Vote: QuickTakeBut California’s quirks make it impossible for Newsom to take any lead for granted. A simple majority of yes votes on the first question on the ballot on whether he should be recalled will result in his ouster. Whoever wins the most votes on the second question on who should replace him -- even if less than 50% -- would become the next governor. And Newsom can’t by law appear as a candidate for that.The threshold for his potential replacements to appear on the ballot remains low. Any registered voter able to garner 7,000 signatures or about $4,000 for a filing fee can run.Fighting BackSeveral Republicans have already said they will run. And national Republicans have jumped into fundraising, with Mike Huckabee’s political action committee kicking in $100,000 for the recall drive. The Republican Governor’s Association started its own committee to collect contributions for the recall last month.“You can see that we’re going to raise the money because people are jumping in like crazy people. There’s money talk flying all over the place,” said Hyde Dunsmore, whose committee along with another has raised about $4 million for the recall. “It’s not a question of how much. It’s going to be, through what committee?”After months of ignoring his opponents’ momentum, Newsom finally launched a campaign last month when the last batch of signatures was due, appearing on national television shows to describe the recall as an attempt by Republicans to rally their base after President Donald Trump’s defeat.Major donors opposing the recall include the pomegranate and nut magnates Lynda and Stewart Resnick and the state party, filings show.Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Stop the Republican Recall, said Thursday that the campaign raised $3.1 million since March 15, with more than 100,000 donations. The average online contribution was $22.40, he said.“There is a lot of pent-up energy that is ready to fight for the governor and against the Republicans,” said Dan Newman, a spokesperson for the anti-recall drive.Newsom has a powerful fundraising mechanism in place, pulling in about $50 million for his 2018 gubernatorial landslide victory, according to FollowTheMoney.org, which tracks political contributions at the state and local level. His biggest donors were labor unions such as the powerful California Teachers Association, as well as corporate interests such as Blue Shield of California, a San Francisco-based health insurer.Fund-raising will probably ramp up in September when California officials set the date for the election, said Steven Maviglio, a consultant who was press secretary for the recalled Davis.The campaigns for and against the 2003 recall raised $28.3 million, with those opposing accounting for 70% of that, state records show. Candidates raised an additional $35.7 million, according to the National Institute on Money in Politics. Combined and adjusted for inflation, that’s about $90 million today.That race, which was fueled by Davis’s handling of the state’s energy crisis, wasn’t “nationalized too much,” Maviglio said. “We have become a much more partisan country since then.”(Updates campaign donations in 16th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain’s Leon Edwards to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 262

    The fight will take place on May 15.

  • UFC 262 adds Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards for five-round co-main event in Houston

    UFC 262 has added a massive fight – and a historic one.

  • The Coronavirus is Ravaging New York Again After Cuomo’s Victory Lap

    Seth Wenig-Pool/GettyAmerican Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic was published last October when then, like now, the pandemic had not ended. Andrew Cuomo, New York’s governor, was the only politician in America who was brazen enough to declare victory over a virus that was killing people daily. Like Donald Trump, another bully from Queens, he seemed to be born with whatever gene makes a human unable to feel shame.Five months later, the virus is still killing people daily and Cuomo has certainly learned some lessons. You can’t make repeated passes at women, including those who work for you, and assume no one will ever challenge your behavior. You can’t try to hide the true coronavirus death toll in nursing homes and assume the FBI won’t investigate you. You can’t run a state government like a small-time junta, rewarding loyalty over competence, deputizing political operatives with no public health experience to oversee a rollout of life-saving vaccines.But here we are. New York will soon surpass 50,000 coronavirus deaths. Cuomo’s state currently has the second-highest death toll and death rate in America. Once again, coronavirus cases are on the rise here as Cuomo forges ahead with an aggressive reopening, with each new announcement seemingly timed to counter the latest sexual harassment allegation lodged against him.Crude Cuomo’s No Trailblazer, but Just Another of Albany’s Abusive CreepsAt this point, with so much COVID fatigue setting in and the vaccine rollout accelerating, a second lockdown will not be feasible. But New York could certainly be more cautious, and might be if Cuomo wasn’t trying to outrun his scandals with new headlines about increased dining capacity and fans at Yankee Stadium. Contrary to his slogan, his approach is clearly to trust the politics, not the science.Since Cuomo’s book was published, blaming New York’s high death toll on the virus supposedly sneaking here from Europe, the coronavirus has killed about 15,000 additional people in New York. Many more are getting sick and being transported to the kinds of underfunded hospitals Cuomo is always trying to downsize or close down altogether.There was no victory to claim in New York. Coronavirus devastated most states in America. Those that held up well, like Washington and Vermont, did not have governors who graced the covers of national magazines, hung out with Ellen DeGeneres and Trevor Noah, or were urged to run against Joe Biden after he had effectively won the Democratic nomination.Cuomo is currently facing an impeachment investigation, in addition to the FBI probe. The state attorney general is investigating the sexual harassment allegations. For now, Cuomo is in limbo, determined to hold on while ignoring the scandals and the endless calls for his resignation. No news, for Cuomo, is good news.But the virus never left and history is catching up to him. All of these investigations will, at some point soon, reach their conclusions. Many women are speaking to the attorney general. Each day, the Assembly seems to widen the scope of their inquiry, even if they are slow-walking it in deference to Cuomo’s fading but still substantial power.Cuomo’s paean to his own pandemic response was supposed to crown his dubious career and effectively disseminate propaganda that would make him beloved by the public forever. It explains away how he dismissed the idea of a shelter-in-place order for New York and pretends he did not, for much of March 2020, compare the coronavirus to the flu while also insisting that fear was at least as dangerous as the disease. And it elides how he forced nursing homes to readmit coronavirus patients, created a far-reaching immunity shield for health-care facilities and hospitals that only Mitch McConnell could dream of, and undercounted deaths in nursing homes.Had Cuomo been a little less reckless and arrogant, he may have gotten away with all of it. Most journalists and pundits believed he had done the best he could in the first month of the pandemic, even if that was not the case. The real nursing home death toll could’ve been shared with the state legislature.Cuomo badly wants a fourth term in office to exceed his father’s three. He believes he can outlast the calls for his resignation, the impeachment investigation, the AG investigation, and the federal investigation. He thinks he can run again next year and win. Perhaps he survives.Yet it’s hard to imagine other powerful Democrats, like the state attorney general herself, Letitia James, won’t take a shot at the wounded Cuomo. Why not? There will be plenty to attack and no new pandemic to save his approval ratings.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New Mexico tribes sue US over federal clean water rule

    Two Indigenous communities in New Mexico are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over a revised federal rule that lifts protections for many streams, creeks and wetlands across the nation, saying the federal government is violating its trust responsibility to Native American tribes. The pueblos of Jemez and Laguna are the latest to raise concerns over inadequate protections for local water sources in the desert Southwest. The challenge filed last week in federal court follows a similar case brought in 2020 by the Navajo Nation, the nation’s largest Native American tribe, and several environmental groups.

  • Uberwagon Cargo Comparison: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon vs 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant

    To keep things consistent with every other luggage test we’ve done in Michigan (as opposed to Riswick's out in Portland), we used the same array of suitcases and bags. This includes two carry-on suitcases sized (24 inches long, 15.5 wide, 10 deep); one carry-on suitcase (21.7L x 13.7W x 9 D); one medium-size suitcase you have to check (24.5L x 16.8W x 11.5D) and two larger, full-size suitcases (33.8L x 21.5W x 13D) and (28.1L x 18W x 10.5D). The specs predict yet another Mercedes victory, as it’s rated for 35 cubic-feet of space behind the rear seats to the Audi’s 30 cubic-feet.

  • 'Trans Lives Are Precious' billboard posted near Mar-a-Lago to send message to Trump

    "We chose this location deliberately to remind our former president, a man that was focused on dismantling the rights of transgender Americans, that our existence is valid and important…" said telehealth company Folx.

  • El Salvador president says missing teen found, daughter of woman killed by police

    El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said on Wednesday that a missing teenager has been found, identifying her as the daughter of Victoria Salazar, who died in Mexico after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. The attorney general's office of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, where Salazar died, said on Tuesday night that an amber alert had been issued for her daughter, 16-year-old Francela Yaritza Salazar Arriaza.

  • Liberal DA Gascon reportedly limits charges for MS-13 gang member for brutal attack

    Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon reportedly limits charges for an alleged MS-13 gang member accused in a brutal attack on a transgender woman in a park.

  • Kids going back to school in a pandemic are met with another trauma: Active shooter drills

    Active shooter drills are associated with increases in depression and anxiety among students, teachers and parents.

  • Emmy-winning set decorator found dead under debris in apartment

    Evelyn Sakash, 66, was a set designer who worked for various television shows. She had been missing since late September.

  • DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonuses for teachers, principals from federal stimulus money

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed $1,000 bonuses for Florida classroom teachers and principals, describing them as a reward for educators who have kept the state’s schools open during the pandemic.

  • Chrissy Teigen fronts People magazine's 'Beautiful' issue

    Former model Chrissy Teigen was revealed as the cover star of People magazine's "Beautiful" annual issue on Wednesday, sharing that she'd long put her calorie counting days behind her. Teigen, 35, said her definition of beauty has also changed since she became a mother to children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. Teigen is married to singer-songwriter John Legend, who in 2019 was named People's sexiest man alive.

  • George Floyd's girlfriend tells jury of struggle with addiction, first kiss

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -George Floyd's girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. Courteney Ross, 45, was the first person who personally knew Floyd to testify in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer caught in widely seen video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for about nine minutes. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

  • Fox News Targets Late-Night Shows With ‘Gutfeld’ Hollywood Billboard, New Ad Campaign

    Fox News has put up a billboard right in the heart of Hollywood to promote Greg Gutfeld’s upcoming show “Gutfeld!” as part of its advertising push for the network’s first-ever hour-long late-night program. The billboard went up on Tuesday on Hollywood Boulevard and is located right near the El Capitan Theatre, where Jimmy Kimmel shoots his late-night program. It shows Gutfeld pointing (presumably at Kimmel) with the tagline “Cancel Culture Just Got Cancelled!” The advert will remain up until April 25. In addition, the network bought local ads around the country during NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Cordon.” The network did the same on Comedy Central and TBS’ “Conan” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” TheWrap Also Read: GOP Rep Matt Gaetz Under Justice Department Investigation for Sexual Misconduct Last month, Fox News announced it was moving Gutfeld’s weekend show to weeknights at 11 p.m. ET, pushing Shannon Bream’s “Fox News @ Night” back to midnight. Gutfeld said of the move, “This feels like the perfect next step following the amazing success of the weekend show, which is due in large part to a great staff and a management that lets the show follow its own unique path.” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scot added, “People need a reason to laugh. Greg’s unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late-night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday time slot. With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we’re thrilled to bring the show to weekday primetime and further solidify Greg’s place among late-night television stars.” Gutfeld joined Fox News in 2007. He also serves as one of the co-hosts of “The Five.” “Gutfeld!” premieres on Monday, April 5 at 11 p.m. ET. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Read original story Fox News Targets Late-Night Shows With ‘Gutfeld’ Hollywood Billboard, New Ad Campaign At TheWrap

  • Ron Rivera is in no real rush to find Washington's long-term quarterback

    Think Ron Rivera is in a hurry to find a long-term solution for Washington at quarterback? Think again.

  • Apple Just Released a New Security Update - Here's What You Need to Know About It

    For many iPhone users, it seems as if there's always a new Apple update that they need to install on their devices. This week, yet another update is available, iOS 14.4.2, but it's actually an important security update that all iPhone users should immediately download.

  • President Biden's dogs must resign

    With great power comes great responsibility, and the Biden dogs have failed to rise to the occasion.