Former California cops accused of kidnapping while working as illegal bounty hunters

Two former police officers illegally working as bounty hunters allegedly handcuffed and kidnapped the girlfriend of a suspect they were chasing and drove her around California for hours.

Rodger Corbett, a 49-year-old former sergeant in the Fullerton Police Department, and Kevin Pedersen, a 34-year-old former officer with the Anaheim Police Department, have been indicted on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit and enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the California Department of Insurance Monday.

Corbett and Pederson were hunting down a target who had missed several court appearances when they took the suspect’s girlfriend hostage, investigators said after finding video of the incident on social media.

Both men were “visibly armed” at the time of the alleged kidnapping.

Despite presenting themselves as bounty hunters, neither Corbett or Pederson had completed the state requirements, according to a joint probe by the Department of Insurance and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Special Prosecutions Unit.

Pederson was fired from the Anaheim Police Department in 2019 after he and a colleague fired 76 rounds during a high-speed car chase with a suspect, 50-year-old Eliuth Penaloza Nava, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. Nava was shot at least nine times in the head, neck and upper body, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.