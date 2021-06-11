Former California police chief indicted on Capitol riot charges

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
Participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Alan Hostetter, a former chief of the police department in La Habra, California, has been indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hostetter was indicted with five other Californians: Russell Taylor, Erik Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio "Tony" Martinez, Derek Kinnison, and Ronald Mele. All of the men are charged with being in restricted areas of the Capitol, with Kinnison and Warner also charged with destroying evidence and Taylor charged with carrying a knife with a blade longer than 3 inches.

According to a grand jury indictment unsealed on Thursday, the men allegedly used social media and text messages to plan their trip to the Capitol, and talked about bringing weapons with them. While breaching the Capitol, the men urged others to join them, the indictment says, and posted photos and videos online. The men are all said to be members or associates of the Three Percenters militia, the Times reports.

Before the insurrection, Hostetter and Taylor helped organize Stop the Steal rallies in California. Hostetter briefly served as the La Habra police chief in 2010, but retired after eight months, citing mental health reasons. Hostetter's attorney, Bilal Essayli, told the Times he was "very troubled" by the indictment, and Hostetter "did nothing more than exercise his 1st Amendment rights." He added that his client "doesn't know many of the people on this indictment. They are just people on a message chat."

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden Revokes Trump’s TikTok Ban

    President Joe Biden is set to revoke former President Donald Trump’s executive orders banning TikTok and other popular Chinese apps over concerns they’re doubling as spy tools for China’s communist government, according to multiple reports. The Biden Administration will replace Trump’s orders with a new executive order that, according to The Washington Post, “will create a process to scrutinize whether apps controlled by a foreign adversary present risk to U.S. national security and the security

  • Kim Kardashian continues to struggle with Kanye West divorce during 'KUWTK' series finale

    Kim also shared what she's looking for in her next relationship.

  • Plane crashes after two men decide to fly to famous taco stall

    ‘People don’t usually survive this kind of stuff, and... we were in a dive,’ 21-year-old man says after surviving crash-landing

  • California’s assault weapons ban is dead, and no one is less safe for it

    Things are looking up for gun owners in the Golden State.

  • Analysis-Frequent run-ins with India gov't cloud U.S. tech expansion plans

    Another spat between India's government and U.S. big tech has exacerbated disillusion among firms which have spent billions to build hubs in their largest growth market, to the extent some are rethinking expansion plans, people close to the matter said. The government on Saturday said Twitter Inc had not indicated compliance with new rules aimed at making social media firms more accountable to legal requests, and therefore risked losing liability exemptions for content posted on its platform. Twitter joins compatriots Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Facebook-owned WhatsApp in long being at loggerheads with the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over data privacy bills and policies some executives have called protectionist, but tension has escalated in recent weeks.

  • Ashli Babbitt’s Family Files Suit to Reveal Identity of Officer Who Shot Her

    Ashli Babbitt’s family is reportedly suing to reveal the identity of the Capitol police officer who fatally shot her during the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Doctor falsely tells Ohio lawmakers covid shot magnetises people as state grapples with anti-vaxx movement

    Dr Sherri Tenpenny was praised by Republican lawmakers

  • Keith Hernandez explains why Mets starter David Peterson is struggling | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez breaks down the mechanics behind the struggles of Mets starting pitcher David Peterson. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • After years of GOP spending and tax cuts, Rick Scott wants to focus on the debt

    For four years, former President Donald Trump ignored a campaign promise to reduce the federal debt, and the COVID-19 pandemic spurred enormous amounts of government spending under Trump and President Joe Biden.

  • The 5 Toughest Hitters in Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley names the five toughest hitters in baseball that he's ever faced.

  • Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy

    A former California police chief and five other men have been indicted on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents made public Thursday. Among those charged is a former La Habra police chief and founder of a far-right group called the American Phoenix Project, which was formed to protest pandemic-related restrictions and has helped pushed the lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. In court documents, authorities describe how the group's founder, Alan Hostetter, in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 called for violence against those who supported the results of the election.

  • After declaring bipartisanship dead, McConnell says infrastructure deal ‘still possible’

    No one in Washington was particularly surprised when Mitch McConnell declared “the era of bipartisanship” to be “over” earlier this week after President Joe Biden rejected Republicans’ latest offer on an infrastructure spending package.

  • Missouri Rep. accused of asking woman to deny sex allegation from his days as a cop

    She confronted Perkins in 2015, writing: “I’m sure you left out the part where u were on duty and I was drunk.”

  • Billionaire’s Daughter-in-Law Explains How She Killed Cop in Belize

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/LinkedInJasmine Hartin, the daughter-in-law of British billionaire and political power broker Lord Michael Ashcroft, told police that she accidentally shot a top cop in Belize while practicing how to reload his service weapon during a boozing session after curfew on a deserted dock.Portions of Hartin’s statement to investigators were read aloud at a hearing before she was released from prison after posting what amounts to pocket change for her family.The exc

  • Oregon GOP legislator ousted over state Capitol breach

    Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. The only vote against the resolution for expulsion was Nearman’s own. Rep. Paul Holvey, a Democrat who chaired a committee that earlier Thursday unanimously recommended Nearman’s expulsion, reminded lawmakers of the events of Dec. 21, which were an eerie foreshadowing of the much more serious Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • College Football Playoff's revamped 12-team format has one big problem

    One of the best parts of college football is the raucous campus stadium environment. So why only host first-round games there before going to sanitized neutral-site locations?

  • Mom Recalls Horror of Unknowingly Sleeping Beside Murdered 6-Year-Old Daughter

    via YouTube/KRQENearly three years after finding her 6-year-old daughter raped and murdered in her bed, Stephanie Romeo recalled the harrowing moments that led up to her realization her daughter was gone.Testifying during the first day of trial against the man accused of the August 2018 killing, Romeo said she had no idea anything was amiss at first, according to the Albuquerque Journal. She climbed right into bed at her suburban Albuquerque home after coming home late from work and slept beside

  • Lindsay Graham says Trump would be president if the Wuhan lab-leak theory were true

    Former administration largely pushed controversial hypothesis during early days of outbreak

  • ‘He’ll show up to anything’: Trump wanders into Mar-a-Lago events in search of adulation, report claims

    Weddings, cocktails, TV appearances—The Donald is there

  • Alleged Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    Alleged killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest