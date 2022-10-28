Former Cambria County Jehovah's Witness among 4 charged with sexually assaulting girls

Oct. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A former Johnstown-area man is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls more than a decade ago, sometimes using "unusual forms of discipline" to grope them, a statewide grand jury found.

Robert Ostrander, 56, now living in New York, was one of four Jehovah's Witness members accused in separate incidents across Pennsylvania that allegedly involved a total of 19 minors, court records show.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Ostrander took advantage of relationships he formed within the religious community to sexually assault both girls in Cambria County when they were in their mid-teens.

Sometimes the assaults were committed was "under the ruse of rough-housing," the grand jury alleged.

Three other people were also charged in separate acts alleged to have occurred in Allegheny, Berks and Lancaster counties, according to the report.

Shapiro described the findings as "disturbing," filled with allegations that are hard to imagine.

"All share one common tie," said Shapiro, whose office will prosecute the cases. "The 19 victims and the four men who are being charged with sexually violating them are all members of Jehovah's Witnesses. These children deserved to be protected and grow up in peace, not to be preyed upon."

In an Allegheny County case, the grand jury investigation recommended charges against an Allegheny County member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, Eric Eleam, saying he incorporated sexual acts into a teen victim's punishment for disobeying him.

The grand jury indicated the teen reported the acts to her mother and a fellow Jehovah's Witness that led to an undated "meeting" with Eleam about the acts.

Eleam acknowledged the conduct to the group, and later, Office of Attorney General investigators, because he had been taught "not to lie," the report added.

In a Berks County case, another member of the religious group is alleged to have sexually assaulted 12 boys he "groomed" through pornography, alcohol and his family's "trusted name" within the church community.

Jehovah's Witnesses are a religious denomination whose roots date back to Pittsburgh in the 1800s, but now operate under a group of elders based in New York.

The organization's public information office responded with a statement, saying that it is not appropriate for the organization to comment on cases pending before the courts.

But "as Christians, Jehovah's Witnesses despise the mistreatment and abuse of anyone, espescially precious children," they wrote.

"We want to express our concern for all victims of abuse regardless of faith."

Shaun Dougherty, a Westmont resident and sex abuse survivor who now serves as president of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said the statewide list of allegations is a tragic reminder that children continue to be preyed upon by people in positions of influence or power.

"And sadly, these organizations oftentimes continue keeping these allegations close to the vest ... handling accusations internally and even sometimes turning a blind eye," Dougherty said.

He credited the young adults who stepped forward and shared their difficult stories with law enforcement.

"It was incredibly brave for them to take this huge step. It isn't easy," said Dougherty.

Dougherty stepped forward more than a decade ago, identifying himself as a victim of abuse by a Johnstown priest in the 1980s.

He said stepping forward to hold an abuser accountable, and sharing those painful stories, is a "huge step for these victims toward enabling them to recapture a piece of themselves they lost for a long time."

He urged anyone worried they are being sexually violated to contact their local police department.

The state attorney general's office also has a confidential hotline, 888-538-8541.

"It's their job to investigate these crimes — not an organization you belong to. Police take these charges very seriously," he said.

The Jehovah's Witnesses organization, in its statement Thursday, also echoed a similar message, saying any victim of abuse should consider contacting the police.

Dougherty also urged the community to urge their local lawmakers to amend laws to ensure abusers are held accountable for their actions, including ones they kept hidden for decades.

He is a statewide advocate for amendments that would enable clergy accused of sexual assault to be sued for decades-old alleged crimes.

"No child should ever experience the feeling of terror and fear, let alone sexual abuse," SNAP leaders said in a statement Thursday.