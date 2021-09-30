Former Cambria Judge Creany to preside over Somerset district attorney case; AG to handle separate case involving DA's wife

Sep. 30—SOMERSET, Pa. — A former Cambria County president judge will preside over a case involving rape charges against Somerset County's top prosecutor.

Out-of-county judges also will preside over a separate simple assault case against District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' wife, Amy, with state Office of the Attorney General agreeing to serve as the prosecution, court records show.

DA's case

Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany will preside over the case against Jeffrey Thomas.

Thomas, 36, faces rape, strangulation, indecent assault and other charges involving another Windber woman who said Thomas attacked her on Sept. 18.

State police allege the crime occurred after Thomas entered the woman's home carrying alcohol, despite being told to stay away.

The Somerset County prosecutor's Pittsburgh attorney said Thomas is not guilty of the charges and looks forward to his day in court.

Creany retired as a full-time judge in 2015 after spending six years as Cambria County's president judge.

He's a one-time prosecutor who spent 23 years as a judge in the county.

As president judge, he worked with fellow court officials to form the county's Day Reporting Center and Veteran's Court before reaching the mandatory state's retirement age in 2015.

Since that point, Creany has worked as a senior judge, assigned to cases by the state Supreme Court, including litigation late last year over whether the City of Johnstown was permitted to disband its ethics commission.

Thomas is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 13 before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland, of Clearfield County.

The Windber man also faces a protection-from-abuse order directing him to stay away from the woman making the allegations.

The state attorney general's office agreed to take on the Sept. 12 simple assault case against Amy Thomas, of Windber, Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary wrote in a one-page order Wednesday.

Amy Thomas was charged by Windber police on Sept. 13, accused of scratching her husband, Jeffrey Thomas, the night before while trying to prevent him from leaving their home.

She is also accused of jumping onto the hood of his car during the incident.

Without the attorney general's decision, prosecutorial authority would otherwise fall on Jeffrey Thomas' office's jurisdiction to prosecute her.

Geary's order, following a formal "request for intervention," was forwarded to the state Supreme Court requesting an out-of-county judge oversee the case.

Court officials confirmed Wednesday that the request was granted. As scheduled, Westmoreland County Senior Magisterial District Judge Mark Billik will oversee the preliminary hearing.

If charges are bound over to court, Senior Judge William Martin, who served as Indiana County's president judge before retiring in December, will preside at the Common Pleas level.