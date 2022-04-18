Former Cambridge mayor pleads guilty to five counts of revenge porn

Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III confirmed Monday that former Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw has pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing revenge porn.

The indictments came in Dorchester County Circuit Court, where Judge Thomas Ross sentenced Bradshaw on each of the five counts to one year and one day of incarceration, all suspended, and a $1,000 fine, plus a total of three years' supervised probation.

In total, Bradshaw was sentenced to five years and five days of incarceration, all suspended, the three years’ supervised probation and fines totaling $5,000. Bradshaw was also ordered to comply with several special conditions of probation, including paying restitution to the victim in the amount of $750 and performing 100 hours of community service.

"According to the Statement of Facts accompanying the plea, a female complainant, identified as 'Victim 1,' reported to law enforcement that she discovered nude photographs of herself posted to a public website," according to a statement by the State of Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor.

The victim stated she had been involved in a romantic relationship with Bradshaw that had since ended. The images of herself she had willingly sent, she noted, were only to Bradshaw, according to prosecutors.

Investigators discovered Bradshaw had made numerous separate public posts to the public website that contained at least 10 unique visual representations of Victim 1. He continued to post the graphic images on at least three separate instances to the same website, according to prosecutors

When interviewed by investigators, Bradshaw admitted he created the accounts and posted Victim 1’s nude photographs, according to prosecutors. Bradshaw subsequently resigned his position as mayor.

“Anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable," Howard said.

He added that when the party responsible is holding "a public leadership role of power and authority," it is especially egregious.

“Our office is committed to seeking justice for victims of abuse and breach of both public and personal trust," Howard said.

