Former Camden inmate sentenced in fentanyl death

Jul. 28—A former Camden County jail inmate has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for providing drugs that led to the overdose death of a fellow jail inmate last year.

Joshua Swing, 36, of Kingsland was sentenced after pleading guilty to distribution of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Swing to pay $12,919.52 in restitution to the victim's family.

There is no parole in the federal court system, and Swing will be required to have three years of supervised release after the completion of his prison sentence.

"Overdose deaths in the United States reached an all-time high in the past year, as fentanyl continues to be a growing, deadly threat to users of illicit drugs — particularly highly addictive opioids," said Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes. "It's especially alarming when this dangerous drug penetrates even inside secure jail walls, in this case killing an inmate who thought he was ingesting heroin."

The investigation was conducted by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at the request of the Camden County Sheriff's Office after an inmate only identified as "J.D." was found unresponsive in his cell on May 17, 2020. He later died and an autopsy determined acute fentanyl toxicity as the cause of death.

Interviews with other inmates and security camera footage determined Swing as the person who provided the drug to the victim.

Swing admitted to providing the fentanyl to the victim and agreed to pay the funeral expenses. Prosecutors said Swing had an extensive criminal record with prior drug convictions in state court. He was also arrested five days before the victim's death on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.