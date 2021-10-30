Former Camp Muffly superintendent facing embezzlement charge tied to park rentals

Oct. 30—MORGANTOWN — Former Camp Muffly Superintendent Misty Seum is facing one felony count of embezzlement tied to rental payments accepted for park services.

According to court records, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department was notified Sept. 13 after J.R. Petsko, Monongalia County's director of parks, learned that Seum used online payment processing service PayPal to accept payments for park rentals.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed Seum, who admitted to taking over $26, 000 in funds meant for the county.

Court records indicate a subsequent audit of the PayPal account found that Seum allegedly embezzled more than $32, 000 through PayPal starting in October 2018.

Seum was hired as Camp Muffly superintendent in March 2018.

The Monongalia County Commission accepted her resignation following a brief executive session held during the commission's Oct. 6 regular meeting.

A warrant was issued for Seum's arrest on Oct. 12.

She was arraigned on Oct. 19 by Magistrate Sandy Holepit, who set a $10, 000 personal recognizance bond.

The commission voted Wednesday to begin advertising the open superintendent position. Petsko is overseeing park operations until the position is filled.