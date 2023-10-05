Former campaign treasurer to George Santos to plead guilty in federal investigation

Nancy Marks, the ex-campaign treasurer of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is expected to plead guilty Thursday in connection to the federal investigation into the embattled congressman, according to court documents.

Santos pleaded not guilty in May to 13 felony charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.

Marks resigned from the freshman representative's campaign back in January, after a series of falsehoods and exaggerations by Santos about his personal and professional life came to light.

The charges against Marks have not been made public yet. She will appear in federal court in Long Island Thursday afternoon to plead guilty.

Marks has been a longtime accountant for Long Island Republicans over the years, including serving as treasurer for Lee Zeldin's failed gubernatorial run in 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Santos ex-treasurer to plead guilty to federal charges