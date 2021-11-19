Former Canal Winchester man indicted for bomb threats, phoned threats to local judge

Yousif Amin Mubarak, 26, was indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court in Columbus on two counts of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce.

A former Canal Winchester man who is accused of phoning bomb threats in September to Greater Columbus schools and businesses is facing additional prosecution for dozens of additional, expletive-filled telephone threats to a local judge.

The first count relates to a string of bomb threats that investigators say Mubarak made in September to more than a dozen businesses in the Canal Winchester area, Canal Winchester schools, and Pickerington North High School in Violet Township.

The indictment specifically cites Mubarak, while in another state, taunting officers through a doorbell camera system at his former Canal Winchester residence and threatening a Fairfield County Sheriff’s office dispatcher over the phone.

In the second count, investigators say Mubarak made about 87 other threatening phone calls during the month of September to a Franklin County Municipal Court Judge, who is identified in federal court documents by her initials and who previously presided over a case against him.

Each count carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

“I will find you, even it that means I die,” he said in one call. And in another: “I will (expletive) kill you. I will (expletive) kill you and myself, (expletive).”

Mubarak was arrested by FBI agents in Oregon on Sept. 22 and remained in custody until Thursday, when he was released to home detention, with prohibitions on alcohol and drug use, among other conditions.

He must also work to resolve outstanding arrest warrants, including separate telecommunications harassment counts filed in Licking County Municipal Court.

