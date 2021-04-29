Former New Caney ISD superintendent sentenced to 2 years in prison
"After analyzing this case, Mr. Franklin knew he was going to get convicted... he accepted the responsibility for what he had done and plead guilty," his attorney said.
Video Transcript
- Well, new at 11 o'clock, former superintendent for New Caney ISD is on his way to prison. Ken Franklin was sentenced to two years in prison for theft by a public servant. Conviction-- he pled guilty, that is, to submitting travel expense forms for work related trips that he never took. Franklin resigned as superintendent last fall. Houston--