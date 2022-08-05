Former Cape Cod Community College dispatcher found guilty of making false statements to buy firearms

BOSTON — A former Cape Cod Community College police dispatcher was found guilty Tuesday of making false statements to buy two guns meant for law enforcement officers, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Justin Watson, 36, of Mashpee, was an institutional security officer and campus police dispatcher at the college from March 2018 to February 2019. He did not have the power to make arrests on campus or carry a weapon, the release said.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani sentenced Watson to time served, (one day in prison,) one year of supervised release, with the first four months in home confinement, and 50 hours of community service.

In August 2018, Watson ordered a Glock Model 22, GEN4, .40 caliber pistol from a Cape firearms dealer and gave his Cape Cod Community College identification badge, which listed him as "Campus Police" and "Faculty/Staff" to the manager of the dealership before receiving the gun.

Mashpee man was campus police dispatcher

Watson also filled out a public safety purchase form identifying himself as an institutional security officer.

He called another firearms dealer about a Glock Model 26, and the store's operator told him only law enforcement officers with the power to make arrests could purchase that model of gun. Watson told the store he was a police officer with authority to make arrests, the release said.

On Nov. 17, 2018, Watson went to this firearms dealer with his girlfriend, who told the sales manager she was his boss and Watson had authority to make arrests, according to the press release.

Watson identified himself as a police officer and bought a Glock Model 26, GEN4, 9mm pistol. The press release said he completed a required ATF Form and said he was the actual buyer of the firearms.

Watson transferred gun to his girlfriend, officials said

During this sale, Watson provided his Cape Cod Community College identification card and completed a certification letter that said he was purchasing the weapon for on- or off-duty use, and not for resale.

The press release said Watson then transferred the Glock Model 26, meant for law enforcement officers, to his girlfriend on Dec. 19, 2018.

Watson admitted to law enforcement after his April 2019 arrest he used his Cape Cod Community College identification card to purchase both firearms because he did not think he would be able to buy them without it, the release said.

He also said he knew if the dealers had known he was not a police officer with arrest powers, they would not have sold him the weapons.

Watson also recognized to law enforcement that his girlfriend, a civilian, could not have bought the Glock Model 26 he had purchased for her, the release said.

Watson sentenced to time served, community service

This buying of a gun for another person who either would not be allowed to own a gun or would not want their name attached to the transaction is referred to as a straw purchase, according to the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the Giffords Law Center, there are more than 30,000 attempted straw purchases per year in the United States.

Cape Cod Community College had no comment on Watson's sentencing.

Sarah Carlon can be reached at: scarlon@capecodonline.com or on Twitter: @sarcarlon

