Former Capitol Police chief says he did not see FBI warning prior to Jan. 6 attack

In a joint hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Rules and Administration committees on security failures that led to rioters breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said he did not receive an FBI report issued the day before the attack with information about online calls for violence.

Video Transcript

AMY KLOBUCHAR: And according to public reporting by "The Washington Post," the FBI'S Norfork field office issued a threat report on January 5 that detailed specific calls for violence online in connection with January 6, including that protesters, quote, "be ready to fight," end quote, and, quote, "go there ready for war," end quote.

I guess I'll start with you, Mr. Sund when a critical intelligence report is received by the Capitol Police from an intelligence community source like the FBI, who usually would receive it? And I guess I'll start with did you receive this report?

STEVEN SUND: Thank you very much for the question, ma'am. I actually just in the last 24 hours was informed by the Department that they actually had received that report. It was received by what we call-- it's one of our sworn members that's assigned to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is a task force with the FBI.

They received it the evening of the 5th, reviewed it, and then forwarded it over to an official at the Intelligence Division over at US Capitol Police headquarters.

AMY KLOBUCHAR: And so you hadn't seen it yourself?

STEVEN SUND: No, ma'am. It did not go any further than that.

