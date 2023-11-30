Former Capstone employee charged for forging checks from clients

Nov. 30—An ex-employee of Capstone Behavioral Healthcare was arrested on a warrant Nov. 26 in Scott County after police allege she forged checks from clients for over a month, totaling $1,740. According to the police report, 27-year-old Mackenzie Smith has been charged with 18 counts of forgery and second-degree theft.

Newton Police Department met with staff of Capstone in reference to the alleged theft and check fraud at 1:49 pm. Sept. 13. Staff told police that the now ex-employee had been forging checks from clients at First Newton National Bank (FNNB). Video footage from the bank shows Smith cashing the forged checks.

During that month-long time period, two checks were cashed after Smith was fired. Four clients were in the hospital and seven of the clients were not patients of Smith and she had no reason to have their checks. Police say 18 checks were forged by Smith, who by the time the crime was reported resided in Ft. Dodge.

None of the clients gave Smith permission to cash the checks or keep the funds.

Smith was found, arrested and transported to Jasper County Jail.