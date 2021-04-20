A former car dealership employee in North Carolina is accusing the company of dishing out 'hostile racial harassment' to Black employees

Sarah Al-Arshani
·3 min read
car dealership
Joshua Lott/Reuters

  • A former employee filed a lawsuit against a North Carolina car dealership over racist treatment.

  • Lance Blair said black employees were the subjects of "hostile racial harassment" from 2014 to 2020.

  • Blair quit in 2020 after his health declined due to the harassment, the complaint said.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A former employee of a North Carolina car dealership is accusing the company of dishing out "hostile racial harassment" to Black employees.

In a complaint, Lance Blair, a former assistant manager at Hendrick Toyota in Concord, North Carolina, said he resigned because of the racially charged comments.

Blair said the harassment began in 2014 from the shop foreman of the service department, Phil St. George, and that it was tolerated by the service manager, Tim Hays. Both men are white.

In the complaint, Blair says St. George made monkey noises at him and called him a "tint meter" to suggest that his skin color be used to measure the legal level of window tinting. He also said a Black employee who was injured at the shop would not show any bruises because he was a "darkie," according to the complaint.

In 2019, St. George started throwing his banana peels at Blair whenever he came near the food waste container, "suggesting Plaintiff was a monkey," the complaint added.

He also mocked Blair by putting altered versions of his photo on the screen saver of a computer used in the service area. In one photo, he "blackened out one or more teeth and drew gold earrings to make him look like a thug; and another time drew a hat to make him look like a Muslim," the complaint read.

Another Black manager, Vince Davis, saw this and reported the incidents to Hays, who dismissed the remarks by saying that some "people are just racist," the complaint said.

St. George continued to harass Blair and in March 2020 other employees were so concerned after he dangled an entire banana in Blair's face that they asked St. George to stop.

St. George also showed Blair insensitive memes of prominent Black figures like Colin Kaepernick and said if the brother of another employee was to be hired, he'd call them the "mocha twins."

The lack of discipline St. George faced over the complaints "seemed to give others license to make racial comments," the complaint said, alleging other white employees began making racially motivated jokes, specifically about Black men who were killed, including George Floyd and Jacob Blake.

The complaint said Blair had "internalized his humiliation over the mistreatment: and his health began to decline and he eventually needed blood pressure medication."

Blair quit in September 2020, after Hays yelled at him for going directly to HR and accused him of "stirring up trouble."

Hendrick Toyota did not respond to Insider's request for comment but told WBTV that St. George was fired following an investigation in October 2020.

"Discrimination in any form is wrong and unacceptable. A core value of our dealership is mutual respect for and among all of our team members. It is our practice to take seriously, thoroughly investigate and swiftly address reports of discrimination. That process was followed in this matter," the dealership said in a statement to WBTV.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • China and Russia played significant role in promoting QAnon conspiracy theory, study claims

    Study claims ‘intense amplification efforts’ of QAnon conspiracies seek to ‘sow further discord and division’ in US society

  • Justice department files complaint against unproven Covid treatment promoted by Steve Bannon

    First scheme to be investigated under Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Derek Chauvin: Prosecutor defends police while condemning officer who ‘abandoned his values’

    Mr Schleicher said the defendant engaged in assault, not policing

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Opal Lee endorses this candidate to replace the late Republican Ron Wright in Congress

    Lee, 94, said it’s time that the 6th district elects a representative that will fight for communities of color and working-class people.

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • 1,000-year-old petroglyphs damaged by climbing bolts in Utah, photos show

    The climber thought the petroglyphs were graffiti.

  • 'A very good weird': Israel drops outdoor COVID mask order

    Israelis went about barefaced on Sunday after the order to wear masks outdoors was rescinded in another step towards relative normality thanks to the country's mass-vaccination against COVID-19. With about 81% of citizens or residents over 16 - the age group eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel - having received both doses, contagions and hospitalisations are down sharply. But entry by foreigners is still limited and non-immune Israelis who return from abroad must self-isolate, due to concern virus variants could challenge the vaccine.

  • Hester Ford: Oldest living American dies

    ‘She never “fit into a one size fit all box” as she was a master inventor and innovator’

  • Derek Chauvin trial: When will we have a verdict?

    Jury will begin deliberating following closing arguments

  • Navalny camp awaits health update, says there's "no hope of good news"

    An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday she was braced for bad news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician when his lawyers see him again, after they were kept away over the weekend. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Navalny's allies said at the weekend his life was hanging by a thread, and announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday.

  • Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

    ‘A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged,’ police say

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Oscars 2021: 19 geeky facts from Borat to Boseman

    Everything you need to know ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

  • ‘Good jobs for every worker’: Kamala Harris makes pitch for American Jobs Plan in first major policy remarks

    VP makes pitch for ‘good jobs for every worker’ as Biden meets with lawmakers to push $2 trillion infrastructure plan

  • Egypt says 11 killed in train crash north of Cairo

    A passenger train derailed Sunday north of Cairo, killing at least 11 people, Egyptian authorities said. It was the latest of several rail accidents to hit the country in recent years. Four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province, just outside Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Will Afghanistan end like Vietnam?' — April 17, 2021

    President Biden has announced his plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 and end America’s longest war — but is it too soon to leave?

  • Chauvin Trial Judge Says Maxine Waters Comments Could Lead to Trial Being ‘Overturned’ on Appeal

    The judge in the Chauvin trial stated Monday that inflammatory remarks by Representative Maxine Waters could lead to the trial being “overturned” on appeal. Waters had called for demonstrators to “get more confrontational” and protest in the streets if no guilty verdict was reached in the case. Waters delivered the comments over the weekend ahead of closing arguments in the high-profile case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s been charged with the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin faces three criminal counts, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The defense in the Chauvin case raised an objection that Waters’s comments could be prejudicial to the jury and grounds for a mistrial. In response to the defense attorney’s argument, Judge Peter Cahill said, “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” “We have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind boggling,” defense attorney Eric Nelson said to Cahill. “I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a way that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch in our function,” Cahill continued. He said that while elected officials are allowed to give their opinions, he wished they would do so in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution and respectful to a co-equal branch of government. Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill responds to defense request for a mistrial over comments by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” pic.twitter.com/jPp7zl0iGd — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2021 Cahill explained that jury members were already told to sequester themselves from the news cycle, and he trusted that they followed those instructions. Despite Cahill’s dismay with Waters’s comments on the court case, however, he said her words were not enough to constitute a mistrial. Cahill subsequently denied the defense bench’s motion for a mistrial. Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Saturday, the suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop the previous weekend. During a demonstration there, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Since Wright’s death, protests have erupted, prompting the state to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard. In the event that Chauvin was acquitted, Waters vowed to “fight with all of the people who stand for justice.” She added, “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Republican members of Congress quickly responded to Waters’ calls for continued violence and protest in Minnesota. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described her words as “dangerous.” “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy tweeted late Sunday evening. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy continued. Rep. Marjorie Talyor Greene (R-Ga.) called for Waters to be ousted from the House of Representatives for her “continual incitement of violence” and said she planned to introduce a resolution next week.

  • Steady increase in Russian troops in Crimea on Ukraine border, says Pentagon

    The Russian troop presence is now greater than in 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, the Pentagon says.