Former car salesman sues Johnson County dealership, says colleagues called him the N-word

Anna Spoerre
·3 min read

A Johnson County man is suing his former employer, a car dealership, claiming that he was retaliated against for reporting racial slurs used by his manager and colleagues.

Jude Boliere, of Olathe, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Johnson County District Court against Robert Brogden’s Olathe Buick-GM, on East Sante Fe Street.

Boliere, a 60-year-old Black man, alleges that in his eight months at the dealership, he faced discrimination because of his race and age and retaliation for reporting it.

Despite racial slurs being “thrown around so liberally” at his workplace, he said, the dealership did nothing to address the harassment.

Boliere was hired on as a manager at the dealership in September 2020, according to court records. Several weeks into the job, a new and younger manager was hired at a higher salary.

About two weeks later, Boliere was demoted to salesman after he was told that the company couldn’t afford his manager salary of about $5,000 a month, according to the lawsuit. Right after the demotion, the company hired another manager who was younger and white.

Meanwhile, Boliere began working as a salesman in both the new and used car sections of the dealership. He said he was given little training and wasn’t taught how to use the dealership’s software.

At one point, during a disagreement with another salesperson over a sale, Boliere said his colleague used racial slurs and profanities against him. He said it was one of multiple incidents were he was called racial slurs during his time there.

Meanwhile, between November 2020 and April 2021, several young white managers were hired on, according to the suit.

“Mr. Boliere’s sales efforts were sabotaged by the dealership in favor of other employees who were younger and not African American,” the lawsuit reads.

In December 2020, Boliere filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming he was subjected to racial and hostile working conditions. He told management that he filed the report.

The following month, the general manager called Boliere the N-word during a meeting with two other employees, the lawsuit alleges.

Boliere said he reported the slur, but to his knowledge, no action was taken.

In February 2021, Boliere asked to be transferred to another dealership owned by the company. He was denied.

In May 2021, Boliere was fired “after another salesman confronted him regarding the sale of a vehicle,” according to court records.

Boliere in court filings said he believes the managers conspired with salespeople to make false allegations against him to get him fired or to quit.

“Mr. Boliere had high hopes for his new job with defendant only to have his stream of income shut off when defendant unlawfully terminated Mr. Boliere which resulted in substantial hardship,” the lawsuit reads.

He filed another complaint with the EEOC in August 2021. In March, they sent him a notice of right to sue.

The dealership declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday morning. No lawyer was yet listed in court records for the company.

Boliere is requesting a jury trial and compensation for lost wages as a result of the alleged discrimination and retaliation. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What to know about Missouri State's regional opponents in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

    The 2022 Stillwater Regional in the NCAA Tournament features Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State. Here's what to know.

  • Disneyland announces new ticket offer for California residents

    Disney is offering summertime savings for California residents looking to visit the parks.

  • How Will Amber Heard Pay Johnny Depp Over $10 Million?

    Evelyn Hockstein/AFP/GettyAfter seven weeks of testimony in the polarizing Virginia civil trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, jurors on Wednesday found that Heard defamed Depp after identifying herself as a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed—ruling that she now must pay him over $10 million in damages.The one snag: Heard and several witnesses implied on the stand that the Aquaman actress may not have the immediate funds to pay her ex-husband.While the trial hin

  • Paying extra for premium gas? You should probably stop

    High gas prices aren't going away soon, but if you're paying extra for premium, you probably can save the money. And don't even think about midgrade.

  • Rusty Hardin issues scathing response to latest lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson

    On Tuesday, a 23rd woman filed a lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Tuesday night, lawyer Rusty Hardin issued a statement that aggressively challenges the validity of the new claim. “Deshaun Watson vehemently denies the allegations, just as he has since she first discussed them with members of our firm in March of last [more]

  • Bars and restaurants lose COVID insurance decision at Wisconsin Supreme Court

    Wednesday's unanimous decision reversed a Milwaukee judge's ruling that a lawsuit by 17 businesses against Society Insurance could proceed.

  • I quit my job as a Netflix engineer making $450,000 a year. The money wasn't worth the boredom.

    Michael Lin started at Netflix as a lead engineer. After almost two years of trying to internally transfer into a product-manager role, he left.

  • Chipotle worker endured ‘daily’ sexual harassment that went ignored, lawsuit says

    The lawsuit seeks punitive and compensatory damages.

  • Colorado imposed $1.3M fine against Southwest Airlines before company filed lawsuits against state

    An investigation by Colorado's labor department found that Southwest refused to provide Covid-19-related leave to workers with symptoms or needing to care for children, penalized employees for taking time off to get a Covid-19 vaccine and more.

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Adv

  • Judge: No ‘speck’ of proof in Sarah Palin’s libel case against New York Times

    The judge who presided over Sarah Palin's libel case against The New York Times denied her request Tuesday for a new trial, saying she failed to introduce "even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove actual malice by the newspaper.

  • Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

    At his garage in the south of Moscow, 35-year-old mechanic Ivan is starting to worry.

  • Russia could be suspended from OPEC's oil-output agreement. 4 experts lay out what that could mean for the price of oil and the wider energy market.

    OPEC members discussed removing Russia from its monthly supply quota agreement, WSJ reported. Here's what analysts say could happen to global oil supply.

  • Service charge: The unsavoury row over ‘forced’ restaurant tips in India

    The government says the service charge is voluntary - but restaurants continue to add it to the bill.

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in the email sent on Tuesday night. "The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence,” Musk wrote.

  • Heard 'heartbroken' as jury mostly sides with Depp

    STORY: "Do you find that Mr. Depp has proven all the elements of defamation? Answer: Yes."A Virginia jury ruled that Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, a verdict that caps a dramatic, widely watched six-week trial detailing the former Hollywood couple’s chaotic relationship. "Question: The statement has a defamatory implication about Mr. Depp. Answer: Yes."The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard… after the Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued her for $50 million.Depp - who was not in the courtroom Wednesday - had argued his ex-wife defamed him when she called herself (quote) "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 newspaper opinion piece. In a Wednesday statement, Depp said (quote) “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.” His lawyer Camille Vasquez spoke to reporters outside the courtroom:“Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning – that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence (background: are you kidding me?)”But - the jury also ruled in favor of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Depp… awarding her $2 million in damages. She claimed Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax." During the trial, Depp denied hitting Heard “...nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.” He – and his lawyers - argued Heard was the perpetrator: "Ms. Heard in her frustration and in her rage and her anger, she would strike out."Throughout the case, jurors listened to recordings and stories of the couple's fights."...He slapped me across the face.” (flash) "He just kicked me. In the back."Heard's attorneys argued that she had told the truth… and that her comments, published in 2018, were covered as free speech under the First Amendment. But the jury decided otherwise. In a statement, Heard said (quote) "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband... I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."

  • Johnny Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

    ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp wins in the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsBiden

  • Jury Rules in Favor of Johnny Depp in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

    The jury in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard ruled Wednesday that the actress did in fact defame Depp by identifying herself as a victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed, capping a blockbuster trial that has seen immense media coverage over the last several weeks.

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...