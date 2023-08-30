Ex-Cardinal McCarrick not competent to stand trial in abuse case brought by NJ accuser

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge ruled Wednesday that the former Roman Catholic Archbishop of Newark is not competent to stand trial after both prosecutors and defense attorneys determined he suffers from dementia. The judge then dismissed charges that Theodore McCarrick sexually assaulted a teenage boy from Bergen County decades ago.

McCarrick, a 93-year-old who also led the Metuchen diocese, was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 after an internal Vatican investigation determined he sexually molested adults as well as children. The case created a credibility crisis for the church, as the Vatican had reports from authoritative cardinals dating to 1999 that McCarrick’s behavior was problematic, yet allowed him to became an influential cardinal in the Washington D.C. archdiocese as well as a kingmaker and emissary of the Holy See’s “soft diplomacy.”

McCarrick, who was the archbishop of Newark from 1986 to 2000 and the bishop of Metuchen earlier in the 1980s, has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty in 2021 to the Massachusetts charges. He was also charged in April with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man in Wisconsin more than 45 years ago.

The news drew outrage from advocates for clergy abuse victims in New Jersey, where McCarrick faces several lawsuits, as well as from James Grein, the Tenafly native whose accusations led to the criminal case in Massachusetts.

During Wednesday's hearing, a psychologist hired by the prosecution said she found significant deficits in McCarrick’s memory during two interviews in June, and he was often unable to recall what they had discussed from one hour to the next. Dr. Kerry Nelligan said she administered a number of tests on two occasions in June. As with any form of dementia, she said there are no medications that could improve the symptoms.

“It’s not just that he currently has these deficits,” Nelligan said. “There is no way they are going to get better.”

Without being able to remember discussions, he could not participate with his lawyers in his defense, she said.

McCarrick appeared via a video link during the hearing. He was slightly slumped in his chair wearing a light green shirt and what appeared to be a grey sweater vest or sweater around his shoulders. He did not speak during the hearing.

The once-powerful American prelate faced charges that he abused the teenage boy at a wedding reception at Wellesley College in 1974.

Grein, who now lives in Virginia, revealed himself as the accuser in the Massachusetts case earlier this year. He has said McCarrick abused him for a period of nearly 20 years, beginning when he was 11 and including the alleged incident at Wellesley when he was 16. He and McCarrick, a close family friend, were at the school for his brother’s wedding reception, Grein said.

In February, McCarrick’s attorneys asked the court to dismiss the case, saying a professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine had examined him and concluded that he has dementia, likely Alzheimer’s disease.

At that time, lawyers said McCarrick had a “limited understanding” of the criminal proceedings against him.

McCarrick, who lives in Dittmer, Missouri, was charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. He was not exempt from facing charges for abuse allegations that date back decades because the statute of limitations clock was paused once he left Massachusetts.

Mitchell Garabedian, a well-known lawyer for clergy sexual abuse victims who is representing the man accusing McCarrick, said in June that his client was discouraged by the prosecution expert’s findings.

“In spite of the criminal court’s decision today,” Garabedian said following Wednesday's hearing, “many clergy sexual abuse victims feel as though former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is and will always be the permanent personification of evil within the Catholic Church.”

Grein told authorities during a 2021 interview that McCarrick was close to his family when he was growing up. Prosecutors say McCarrick would attend family gatherings and travel on vacations with them and that the victim referred to the priest as “Uncle Ted.”

Prosecutors say McCarrick told the boy to say the “Hail Mary” and “Our Father” prayers after abusing him at the wedding reception.

In a telephone interview in February, McCarrick told a NorthJersey.com reporter that he remembered Grein.

But of the allegations, he said, "The things he said about me are not true," before referring more questions to his attorneys.

