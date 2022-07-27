Former caretaker of child gets 15 years in prison for toddler's blunt force trauma death

Lee County Sheriff's deputies and the regional U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Forced arrested Rolando Olivarez, 30, on Sunday in the September 2020 death of a 1-year-old boy.

A Lehigh Acres man pleaded guilty to the blunt force trauma death of a year-old boy in 2020 and will serve a 15-year sentence in prison.

Rolando Olivarez, 31, was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter in the death of the toddler after deputies responded to a call on Sept. 17 in the 700 block of Homer Avenue where the child was unresponsive.

Olivarez entered a guilty plea to the manslaughter charge July 19 before Lee Circuit Judge Robert J. Branning. The homicide charge was filed as not prosecuted by the State Attorneys Office.

The child was taken to Lehigh Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Tampa General, where he died five days later.

The sheriff's office opened the investigation immediately.

"It quickly became clear that the injuries the infant sustained were suspicious and non-accidental," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a press briefing after the arrest of Olivarez.

Marceno also said Olivarez was an acquaintance and caretaker of the child.

Olivarez has an arrest history in Lee County dating to 2010 that includes burglary, larceny and misdemeanor offenses, according to Lee County Jail records.

Olivarez also will serve 10 years probation and will have to pay more than $1,100 in fees and penalties.

