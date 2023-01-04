Former Carl’s Jr. model Charlotte McKinney unveils toned physique during ‘much needed reset in paradise’

Charlotte McKinney is sizzling things up in the tropics.

On Tuesday, the American model and actress took to Instagram and shared a series of photos for her 2 million followers. The 29-year-old was seen proudly displaying her toned physique while enjoying the new year in the Bahamas.

During her lush getaway, McKinney sported a skimpy lilac string bikini that highlighted her curves and cinched waist. The star completed the look with a seafoam-hued sarong and tousled blonde tresses.

In a separate slideshow posted on Wednesday, McKinney was seen wearing a shimmering, beaded halter two-piece from swimwear brand Ziah.

CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY LAUNCHES YOUTUBE CHANNEL, PROMISES FOLLOWERS A ‘BEHIND THE SCENES’ LOOK INTO HER LIFE

"Back to work," McKinney captioned the post with a crying emoji. "Feeling grateful for a much needed reset in paradise with family."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

McKinney skyrocketed to fame in 2015 when she starred in a Carl’s Jr. commercial that aired during Super Bowl XLIX. In the sultry ad, McKinney’s seemingly nude body is strategically blocked by produce as she happily chomps down on an "all-natural" burger at a farmer's market. McKinney was among several "Burger Babes" to star in a commercial for the fast-food chain. Its previous stars include Paris Hilton and Nina Agdal, among others.

According to reports, 114.4 million people watched Charlotte McKinney's commercial during the Super Bowl.

McKinney’s ad went viral, and she was quickly compared to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Upton. She also made her mark as a Guess Girl.

Over the years, McKinney has appeared in several films, including 2017’s "Baywatch." In 2019, McKinney told Social Life that she was eager to put her focus on a Hollywood career.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Right now, my main focus is really in the acting space, doing as many auditions as possible that fit my passion, one of which is comedy," McKinney explained to the outlet at the time. "I think modeling will always be a part of my life, but acting is much more meaningful and what feeds my soul right now. We live in such a different, kind of crazy world right now. I do love the ability to laugh and poke fun at things. Not taking anything too seriously really is the name of the game right now."

Story continues

Over the years, Charlotte McKinney has put her focus on Hollywood.

"I really think there are a number of attributes that play into success, and this is a profession that I love and take very seriously," continued McKinney. "It all boils down to keeping yourself healthy, at the top of your game, and understanding which projects are perfect for where you are now and where you want to be."

In 2020, McKinney launched a YouTube channel.

In 2016, McKinney told Fox News Digital that her rise to stardom as a model was far from smooth sailing.

KATE UPTON AND JUSTIN VERLANDER SPLASH AROUND IN ST. BARTS AFTER MASSIVE NEW YORK METS CONTRACT

Charlotte McKinney recently launched a YouTube channel.

"I moved to Miami to pursue modeling, and you know, I got a lot of no's," she recalled at the time. "So, I just kept pursuing it. And I kept shooting. And a lot of agencies weren’t taking me. I started to put out a lot of material online and Instagram and shooting a bunch. And then, I finally got an agent. And it kind of went from there."

And McKinney’s hard work paid off, ultimately landing her a campaign with Guess.

"[That] was huge," she said. "Just because it’s been so iconic my whole life. You know, I’m a curvier, more bombshell kind of girl, and Guess has always had that beautiful, curvy girl. And when I was a part of that, it was huge for me. When I first saw my Guess ad for the first time, it was just a shock. It was crazy seeing my face with Guess underneath it. So, it hit me hard."

Charlotte McKinney attends Guess Dare + Double Dare Fragrance Launch on July 27, 2016, in West Hollywood, California.

"Usually with any brands and stuff, they really want to tone down your curves and your chest," she continued. "But with Guess, I could just really be myself and show my curves ... feeling more comfortable. It was great. It really helped me shine more than hiding it."