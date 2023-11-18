Former Carthage parks director charged with stealing city funds

Nov. 17—The Jasper County prosecutor's has charged a former director of parks in Carthage with the theft of more than $142,000 in city funds.

A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of Mark D. Peterson, 55, on two counts of money laundering, two counts of stealing more than $25,000 and a fifth count of stealing more than $750. The warrant was served Friday, with Peterson posting a $10,000 bond and being released pending an initial court appearance.

Peterson resigned his position as parks director in October 2022 about two months before Carthage police were contacted regarding a possible theft of parks department fuel that led to the discovery of missing city funds in golf course operations.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Peterson was identified early on as a suspect in the theft of city funds and subpoenas were sent to several banks for information regarding accounts set up by "Mark Peterson DBA Pete's Pro Shop." Police investigators' suspicion grew when various employees of the Carthage Golf Course were interviewed and indicated that he was the only one who handled "large amounts of cash used for payments, tournament checks and the daily cash deposits," according to the affidavit.

A lengthy investigation ensued, entailing the hiring of BerganKDV, a large accounting firm with offices in several Midwest cities, to conduct a forensic audit of the department's operations.

That audit discovered funds missing from city bank accounts tied to golf course operations, with discrepancies in cash sales and check deposits, tournament check deposits and gift card transactions.

The largest discrepancy in one of those accounts, which pertained to city golf tournaments between 2020 and 2022, was missing $90,844, while bank accounts belonging to Peterson showed a total of $91,896.73 deposited into them with no explanation of its source, according to the affidavit.

Funds missing from a city bank account "reported by point of sale software as gift cards" totaled $14,225.67 while funds missing from a city account set up to receive cash sales from day-to-day golf course services showed $37,392.82 missing over the same period of time when Peterson was the parks director, the affidavit states.

The total amount of funds missing from city accounts is $142,462.49, the document states. A review of Peterson's personal bank accounts and the "Mark Peterson DBA Pete's Pro Shop" showed large deposits with frequent transfers between accounts and "several large purchases of cryptocurrency that correlated to the missing funds" from city accounts, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.