Former CASH secretary wants trial on alleged sex charges

Nov. 4—The lawyer for a former Conneaut Area Senior High School secretary accused of sexual contact with an underage student last year has asked county court for a trial for his client.

Sarah O. Shirey appeared in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday and was on the court schedule to enter a plea before Judge Francis Schultz.

As plea hearings were set to begin before Schultz, Michael Antkowiak, Shirey's attorney, told the court "my client wants to go to trial."

Shirey 33, of Cochranton, is facing multiple charges filed by state police for allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student at her Fairfield Township home between Oct. 1 and Oct. 30, 2021. Police also allege Shirey sent the teen sexually explicit materials.

District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo didn't oppose Antkowiak's request to have the case go to trial during the January 2023 term of county criminal court.

However, a plea by Shirey still remains is a possibility. Both attorneys told the court a plea offer has been made to Shirey.

A court hearing on the plea offer to Shirey is to be scheduled before Schultz prior to Dec. 15.

Following Thursday's court action, DiGiacomo declined comment to the Tribune on the plea offer. Antkowiak did not return Tribune phone calls requesting comment.

State police arrested Shirey on April 20, charging her with two counts of institutional sexual assault and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication device and disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor.

Each count against Shirey is a third-degree felony. Each count has a maximum penalty of seven years and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.

Shirey was a building secretary at Conneaut Area Senior High School at the time of her April arrest.

Shirey, who had employed by the Conneaut School District since 2015, was placed on administrative leave following her arrest. She subsequently was fired from her job following a unanimous vote by the Conneaut School Board at its May 11 meeting.

Shirey remains free on $15,000 bond awaiting trial.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.